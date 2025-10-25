Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yathindra Siddaramaiah Dismisses 'November Revolution' Buzz, Says Father Will Complete Full Term

Yathindra Siddaramaiah Dismisses ‘November Revolution’ Buzz, Says Father Will Complete Full Term

Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah refuted rumors of a "November revolution" where Deputy CM DK Shivakumar would replace his father, CM Siddaramaiah.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 25 (PTI) Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Saturday said his father and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete his full five-year term in office.

Speaking to reporters, Yathindra dismissed the talk of a "November revolution"— speculation that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may take over the top post—as "baseless".

'November revolution' is just speculation. There is no such discussion in our party, Yathindra told reporters here.

Asked whether his father would complete his term, he said, "In the present situation, he will complete the five-year term." Siddaramaiah has consistently maintained that he will serve a full five-year term, even as speculation persists that Shivakumar could succeed him in November.

After the Congress won the Assembly elections in May 2023, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post. The party eventually named Siddaramaiah as CM and Shivakumar as his deputy.

At the time, there were reports of a compromise under a "rotational chief minister" formula, according to which Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years. However, the party has never officially confirmed such an arrangement. PTI GMS SSK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
