Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How 234 Smartphones Worth Rs 46 Lakh Escalated Deadly Fire

HomeNewsIndiaKurnool Bus Tragedy: How 234 Smartphones Worth Rs 46 Lakh Escalated Deadly Fire

A consignment of 234 smartphones, valued at Rs 46 lakh, was onboard the bus when it caught fire early Friday morning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A new development has emerged in the investigation into the devastating Kurnool bus fire that claimed 20 lives. On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh government formed a committee comprising officials from the transport, roads, and revenue departments to probe the incident.

The bus, operated by V Kaveri Travels, was a Multi-Axle Sleeper AC Volvo with a seating capacity of 42. It was carrying 44 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru on the night of October 23. A passenger who survived the accident, Ramesh said that shortly after crossing Kurnool, a loud sound was followed by flames erupting from the front of the bus.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire was triggered by a collision between the bus and a motorcycle, which had its fuel cap open. The motorcycle was dragged under the bus for nearly 200 metres, generating sparks that ignited the blaze.

Smartphones May Have Escalated The Fire

A consignment of 234 smartphones, valued at Rs 46 lakh, was onboard the bus when it caught fire early Friday morning. Forensic experts believe that the lithium-ion batteries in these smartphones contributed to the intensity and rapid spread of the fire, reported NDTV.

The smartphones were being shipped by Hyderabad-based businessman Manganath to an e-commerce company in Bengaluru for customer delivery. Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple explosions as the fire engulfed the bus, caused by the smartphone batteries igniting.

P Venkataraman, Director-General of the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Department, confirmed that the bus’s air conditioning electrical batteries also exploded, further intensifying the flames.

Negligence, Overspeeding Case Filed

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case of negligence and overspeeding against two bus drivers, following a complaint by survivor N. Ramesh. The Ulindakonda Police in Kurnool district filed the case under Sections 125(a) (endangering human life) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, according to Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patel.

He escaped by breaking the rear glass with his wife and children, sustaining a hand injury. Tragically, several others, including his family friend G. Ramesh, were unable to escape. Most victims’ bodies were charred beyond recognition, complicating identification.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh
