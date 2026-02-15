Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing

Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing

The deceased, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, was a native of Karnataka and a master’s student in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 09:05 AM (IST)

A 22-year-old Indian student who had been reported missing in California has been found dead six days later, authorities confirmed.

The deceased, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, was a native of Karnataka and a master’s student in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He was reported missing on February 9 after he was last seen about a kilometre from the university campus.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed that local law enforcement had recovered his body. In a statement, the consulate expressed condolences to his family and said it would extend all necessary support to facilitate the early repatriation of his remains to India.

Student's Backpack, Laptop Found

A large-scale search operation had been launched following his disappearance, focusing on areas around Lake Anza and the Berkeley Hills. During the search, a backpack containing his passport and laptop was discovered near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park, which is located not far from the campus.

Members of the community also joined efforts to locate him, with online forums, including Reddit threads, circulating information and updates to assist in the search.

Who Was Sreenivasaiah?

Sreenivasaiah had previously graduated from IIT Madras before enrolling at UC Berkeley for his postgraduate studies. He completed his schooling at Sri Vani Education Centre in Bengaluru. According to available descriptions, he was about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighed approximately 160 pounds, and had short black hair and brown eyes.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he was among six individuals credited with holding a patent for developing a “microchannel cooling system for hyperloop and a method thereof.” He has been remembered by peers as intelligent, humble, quick-witted and loyal.

Separately, in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by MP Asaduddin Owaisi regarding the safety of Indian students abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs outlined measures taken to support students overseas. The ministry stated that Indian missions and posts maintain regular contact with students enrolled in foreign institutions and conduct orientation sessions upon their arrival. These briefings cover potential risks, challenges and safety precautions, and advisories are issued from time to time when necessary.

Further details regarding the circumstances of Sreenivasaiah’s death have not yet been disclosed.

Related Video

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Student Dead US Saketh Sreenivasaiah
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing
Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing
India
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
World
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
World
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget