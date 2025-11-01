Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSiddaramaiah Orders Govt Offices To Stop Using Plastic Bottles, Mandates Nandini Products At Official Events

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ordered all government departments to replace plastic water bottles with eco-friendly alternatives in offices and events, promoting sustainability and local products.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed all government departments to strictly adopt eco-friendly practices by replacing plastic water bottles with sustainable alternatives in offices and official events across the state.

In a note issued on October 28, which was released to the media on Friday, the CM emphasised the state's commitment to environmental responsibility and promotion of indigenous products.

The directive aims to make the government function in a more sustainable way while supporting local enterprises.

Siddaramaiah said, "Instructions had been issued earlier to use eco-friendly materials instead of plastic water bottles for drinking water in all government offices and official meetings across the state. Necessary steps should be taken to implement this measure strictly." Further, the chief minister directed all departments to "mandatorily use Nandini products of the government-owned Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)" during meetings and official programmes, including those held in the Secretariat. PTI GMS ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
