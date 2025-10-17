RSS Ban Row: Follow Rules Or Face Action For Public Events In Karnataka, Says Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Responding to the challenge by BJP leaders that they would continue to organise Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) events as before in Karnataka, Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge stated on Friday that legal action would be initiated if rules were followed.

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all organisations to obtain prior permission to hold events in public spaces. This follows Priyank Kharge’s letter demanding a ban on RSS activities in such spaces.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said, “The law we are bringing in this regard is very clear. We are introducing legislation on events and programmes held in public places, parks, government schools, grounds, and government-aided institutions.”

“If you don’t like it and you don’t follow it, action will be taken against those who violate the law. It’s as simple as that. There is no complication here. One has to obtain permission,” he emphasised.

When asked about the BJP’s plan to hold a foot march in his Chittapur Assembly constituency, Kharge remarked, “In my constituency, they want to come in RSS uniform? Let the children of BJP leaders come in uniform, I will welcome them.”

“The BJP leaders have visited Kalaburagi district four to five times in a year, not to address people’s issues, but only to stage protests against me. Let them organise a foot march -- no one is opposing them. But there are rules. My request to BJP leaders is that their children should come in RSS uniform and take part in the march,” he maintained.

BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, have challenged the government’s order and declared that they would conduct RSS events as usual, daring the government to take action if possible. BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath has also appealed to party leaders and workers to set the RSS anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’ as their mobile ringtone.

An RSS foot march has been organised in Chittapur constituency on October 19, directly challenging Priyank Kharge to act against it.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is also staging protests in different districts in support of Kharge.

The Karnataka government on Thursday took a decision in the cabinet meeting, making obtaining permission from government authorities mandatory for all private organisations seeking to use public spaces across the state.

The official statement in this regard stated, "Government, government-aided schools and colleges, grant-in-aid educational institutions, parks, playgrounds, public roads, open spaces, and other properties/lands are designated for the rightful use of citizens. It is essential to ensure that no obstacles or threats arise that prevent the public from using them. Likewise, it is also necessary to prevent problems relating to law and order and to address public grievances."

"It has been observed that several private organisations and associations in the state, with the intention of carrying out their activities, propaganda, training, festivals, and gatherings of members and supporters, are using public spaces, government properties such as lands, playgrounds, public roads, etc., without prior permission from the government or the concerned departments, and in many instances, even without giving prior information.

Such acts are considered trespass and pose a serious threat to public safety. For this reason, in the interest of the public, it becomes necessary to regulate the use of government property/space. Therefore, any organisation or association intending to use such public property/space must obtain prior permission from the competent authority owning the property/space," the statement said.

If any activity causes inconvenience to the public or if the activities held in the premises/land of concerned institutions affect the fundamental purpose of those institutions, the competent authorities must deny permission for such activities, the statement said.

"In this background, government, government-aided schools and colleges, and grant-in-aid educational institutions -- Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy. Parks, playgrounds, and other open spaces -- Department of Urban Development, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. Public roads and other government properties/lands -- concerned Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police. The cabinet has decided that the mentioned departments and competent authorities, while granting such permissions, must take care to ensure that there is no violation of constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens, and for this purpose, they should issue appropriate and detailed guidelines," the statement said.

