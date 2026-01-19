Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Escort Car Meets With An Accident In Juhu, 2 injured

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Escort Car Meets With An Accident In Juhu, 2 injured

As per reports, a formal complaint or FIR had not been registered till late night. It remains unclear whether the accident was caused by rash driving, a technical issue, or another factor.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A major road accident involving a vehicle from actor Akshay Kumar’s convoy was reported in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday night, according to reports. The crash reportedly took place near Think Gym, triggering panic among locals for a brief period. As per initial information, a Mercedes car hit an auto-rickshaw, after which the rickshaw is said to have collided with an Innova that was part of Kumar’s convoy. Reports further claimed that the actor and his wife Twinkle Khanna were travelling in another vehicle ahead in the convoy and were safe.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 9 pm when the speeding Mercedes first collided with an auto-rickshaw. The impact allegedly caused the rickshaw to lose control and crash into the Innova convoy vehicle. Visuals from the spot, now circulating on social media, showed the convoy vehicle overturned with the rickshaw trapped under it, while a crowd gathered near the accident site.

Mumbai Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and began preliminary enquiries. The auto driver and a passenger travelling in the rickshaw were reportedly injured in the crash and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Reports indicated that the victims suffered serious injuries, though no deaths have been reported so far.

Police Probe Under Way

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. As per reports, a formal complaint or FIR had not been registered till late night. It remains unclear whether the accident was caused by rash driving, a technical issue, or another factor.

Akshay Kumar’s team has not issued an official statement so far, reports said. Authorities are expected to provide further clarity after completing enquiries and recording statements of those involved.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Juhu Bollywood News Akshay Kumar Mumbai Accident Mumbai Police Breaking News ABP Live Think Gym Convoy Vehicle Auto-rickshaw Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers
India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
World
‘Not Bound To Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub
‘Not Bound To Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub
Cricket
Virat Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' After India's Loss - Watch
Virat Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' After India's Loss - Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget