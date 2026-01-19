Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Escort Car Meets With An Accident In Juhu, 2 injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major road accident involving a vehicle from actor Akshay Kumar’s convoy was reported in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday night, according to reports. The crash reportedly took place near Think Gym, triggering panic among locals for a brief period. As per initial information, a Mercedes car hit an auto-rickshaw, after which the rickshaw is said to have collided with an Innova that was part of Kumar’s convoy. Reports further claimed that the actor and his wife Twinkle Khanna were travelling in another vehicle ahead in the convoy and were safe.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 9 pm when the speeding Mercedes first collided with an auto-rickshaw. The impact allegedly caused the rickshaw to lose control and crash into the Innova convoy vehicle. Visuals from the spot, now circulating on social media, showed the convoy vehicle overturned with the rickshaw trapped under it, while a crowd gathered near the accident site.

Mumbai Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and began preliminary enquiries. The auto driver and a passenger travelling in the rickshaw were reportedly injured in the crash and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Reports indicated that the victims suffered serious injuries, though no deaths have been reported so far.

Police Probe Under Way

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. As per reports, a formal complaint or FIR had not been registered till late night. It remains unclear whether the accident was caused by rash driving, a technical issue, or another factor.

Akshay Kumar’s team has not issued an official statement so far, reports said. Authorities are expected to provide further clarity after completing enquiries and recording statements of those involved.