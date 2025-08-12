Domestic Help Attacks Nursing Student With Machete For Criticising 'Shoddy Work' In Karnataka

A routine visit for dinner turned nightmarish for a nursing student in Malleswaram when a disagreement with a family’s live-in maid escalated into a violent machete attack. P Sushmita, 21, a nursing student from Mahadevapura, had gone to the home of family friends Venugopal and Sarojamma, a retired couple living in Basappa Garden, to join them for the Varamahalakshmi festival celebrations. Sushmita, who often visited the couple and stayed nearby in a paying guest accommodation, decided to stay overnight on Saturday.

'Nursing Student Criticised Lalita's Housekeeping'

According to police reports, tensions flared between Sushmita and their domestic help, 45-year-old G. Lalita, after Sushmita criticised Lalita’s housekeeping and allegedly used harsh language, as per a report on Times of India. Feeling insulted, Lalita retorted sharply, dismissing Sushmita’s remarks.

The confrontation escalated late at night. Around 1 AM, Lalita reportedly entered Sushmita’s bedroom on the fourth floor and attacked her with a machete found in the house, striking her on the face and shoulder, reported regional news reports. Despite Sushmita’s cries for help, the retired couple was asleep on the ground floor and did not hear the commotion.

Sushmita regained consciousness two hours later and managed to contact Sarojamma, who rushed upstairs to find her severely injured. Lalita had already fled the premises, telling an auto driver she was headed to a housewarming party in Kolar.

Sushmita was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. Police quickly tracked down and arrested Lalita later that day following a formal complaint filed by the family. The investigation is ongoing.

The preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the domestic help mentioned that she does not want to be taught by a small girl.

