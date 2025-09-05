On Cam: Devanahalli Cop Caught Taking Bribe In POCSO Case; SI, Constables Under Probe

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Devanahalli Cop Caught Taking Bribe In POCSO Case; SI, Constables Under Probe

In Devanahalli police station, a 35-year-old woman alleged that officers demanded money to move forward with a sexual assault case involving her minor daughter.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
The Lokayukta Police on Thursday carried out raids at Devanahalli and Vyalikaval police stations in Bengaluru, exposing two separate cases of bribery involving police personnel.

Devanahalli Case

The first case was reported from Devanahalli police station, where a 35-year-old woman alleged that officers demanded money to move forward with a sexual assault case involving her minor daughter. The accused, identified as Johnson, a known rowdy-sheeter, had been arrested and later released on bail.

According to investigators, PSI Jagadevi and constables Manjunath and Amaresh allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 to file the chargesheet. The PSI reportedly claimed that Rs 25,000 had already been “spent” on Johnson’s arrest and initially demanded Rs 1 lakh before settling for Rs 70,000.

During the Lokayukta’s trap operation, constable Amaresh was caught red-handed accepting the bribe. Jagadevi and Manjunath fled the spot and remain absconding.

In another incident at Vyalikaval police station, Head Constable Dayananda was caught while accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. He had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a complainant to list him as a witness in a case. The complainant claimed that Dayananda threatened to implicate him as an accused if he refused to pay.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka Devanahalli
