×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaContract Driver Dies By Suicide At DC Office In Karnataka; BJP MP Sudhakar Named In Death Note

Contract Driver Dies By Suicide At DC Office In Karnataka; BJP MP Sudhakar Named In Death Note

A contract driver, M Babu, died by suicide at the Chikkaballapura DC office, alleging BJP MP K Sudhakar and two others were responsible in a death note.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:56 PM (IST)

Karnataka, Aug 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old contract driver employed under the Zilla Panchayat in Chikkaballapura died by suicide on Thursday morning, allegedly by hanging himself from a tree on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, police said. The deceased, identified as M Babu, reportedly left behind a death note in which he named BJP MP K Sudhakar and two others, alleging they were responsible for his death, police added.

According to police, Babu had been working as a contract driver in the Zilla Panchayat for the past six to seven years and was currently assigned to the chief accounts officer.

"A suicide was reported early this morning at the Chikkaballapura DC office premises. We received information at around 8.30 am that someone had died by hanging from a tree," Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey told PTI.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, the SP said Babu had told his wife that he was scheduled to drive an officer to a meeting and left home with the official vehicle. Instead, he went to the DC office premises and allegedly died by suicide.

"We recovered a death note from the scene, which mentions several names. We are verifying the allegations and investigating the case from all possible angles," he added.

Another senior police officer said the note named BJP MP Sudhakar, a Zilla Panchayat accounts assistant, and a man identified as Nagesh.

Babu alleged that Nagesh and the accounts assistant had "cheated him of several lakhs of rupees", claiming they could help him secure a government job "using the MP’s influence".

"These are serious allegations. A thorough investigation will determine whether the MP was directly involved or if his name was misused. We are examining all angles," police said, adding that a case will be registered based on the complaint filed by Babu’s wife.

Further investigation is underway.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MP Sudhakar told reporters in New Delhi that he was "deeply pained" by the death but denied any connection to the deceased.

"I heard about the suicide at the DC office in Chikkaballapura. It has deeply saddened me. I offer my condolences to the family. I have never seen or met this person, Babu, in my public life," Sudhakar said.

The MP, a former minister and three-time MLA, said he had helped many youths secure employment and did not understand why his name was mentioned in the note.

"I have no information about the other two individuals named in the note. I’ve heard that Nagesh and Manjunath allegedly promised Babu a job and took Rs 10-15 lakh from him. I don’t know them personally," he added.

Sudhakar said Nagesh’s father-in-law was a former JD(S) taluk panchayat president who joined the BJP after he did.

"We had appointed him as the president of the Chikkaballapura Development Cell," the MP added. PTI AMP SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet
Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
India
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget