Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCongress Puts Up United Front, Dismisses Leadership Change Buzz In Karnataka

Congress Puts Up United Front, Dismisses Leadership Change Buzz In Karnataka

Randeep Surjewala dismissed Karnataka Congress disunity rumours, blaming the BJP and media for undermining the government's achievements

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With political circles abuzz over alleged fault lines inside the Karnataka Congress, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has categorically dismissed suggestions of disunity. The rumours gained traction after reports surfaced claiming several MLAs aligned with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had travelled to New Delhi to meet party leaders.

Surjewala argued that the narrative of internal conflict was being deliberately fuelled by outside forces. He stated that feedback shared by Congress workers had been acknowledged by the leadership, but insisted there was no internal upheaval. Instead, he pointed fingers at political opponents and parts of the media for creating unnecessary drama.

Surjewala said: “Had a discussion with Karnataka CM and Deputy CM and they agreed that a decisively defeated and faction-ridden Karnataka BJP, along with a section of the media, are designedly running a maligning campaign against Karnataka and its Congress Government. The sole idea is to undermine the stellar achievements and five Congress Government Guarantees, which have become an outstanding model of inclusive development and distributive justice.”

Party Warns Leaders Against Feeding Speculation

Surjewala acknowledged that remarks from some Congress leaders had inadvertently contributed to public speculation. The party, he noted, has issued a caution, instructing MLAs and office-bearers not to make open comments on leadership matters or engage with narratives that could be exploited by rival groups.

He reinforced that the Congress high command expects discipline, especially at a time when the Karnataka government is highlighting its welfare schemes and governance record.

Shivakumar Says All MLAs Stand United

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also stepped in to put an end to the rumours, reiterating his commitment to collective leadership. Dismissing claims of faction-building, he asserted: “All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood. The CM decided to reshuffle the cabinet. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is quite natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi. It is their right. We can’t stop them and say no.”

He also extended full backing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasising continuity in governance. “The CM has said that he will complete five years. I wish him all the best. We will all work with him. Both the CM and me have time and again said we abide by the high command,” he said.

Background To The Leadership Buzz

The renewed speculation coincides with Siddaramaiah completing half of his term as Chief Minister. After the Congress’s election victory in 2023, the intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the top post had sparked talk of a possible “rotation formula.” The arrangement, according to widespread reports at the time, suggested that Shivakumar might take over once the current CM completed 2.5 years. However, the party never confirmed any such deal.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Fireball Caught On Camera As Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show
Massive Fireball Caught On Camera As Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show
India
Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display At Dubai Air Show
Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display At Dubai Air Show
World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget