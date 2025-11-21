Congress Puts Up United Front, Dismisses Leadership Change Buzz In Karnataka

With political circles abuzz over alleged fault lines inside the Karnataka Congress, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has categorically dismissed suggestions of disunity. The rumours gained traction after reports surfaced claiming several MLAs aligned with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had travelled to New Delhi to meet party leaders.

Surjewala argued that the narrative of internal conflict was being deliberately fuelled by outside forces. He stated that feedback shared by Congress workers had been acknowledged by the leadership, but insisted there was no internal upheaval. Instead, he pointed fingers at political opponents and parts of the media for creating unnecessary drama.

Surjewala said: “Had a discussion with Karnataka CM and Deputy CM and they agreed that a decisively defeated and faction-ridden Karnataka BJP, along with a section of the media, are designedly running a maligning campaign against Karnataka and its Congress Government. The sole idea is to undermine the stellar achievements and five Congress Government Guarantees, which have become an outstanding model of inclusive development and distributive justice.”

Party Warns Leaders Against Feeding Speculation

Surjewala acknowledged that remarks from some Congress leaders had inadvertently contributed to public speculation. The party, he noted, has issued a caution, instructing MLAs and office-bearers not to make open comments on leadership matters or engage with narratives that could be exploited by rival groups.

He reinforced that the Congress high command expects discipline, especially at a time when the Karnataka government is highlighting its welfare schemes and governance record.

Shivakumar Says All MLAs Stand United

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also stepped in to put an end to the rumours, reiterating his commitment to collective leadership. Dismissing claims of faction-building, he asserted: “All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood. The CM decided to reshuffle the cabinet. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is quite natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi. It is their right. We can’t stop them and say no.”

He also extended full backing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasising continuity in governance. “The CM has said that he will complete five years. I wish him all the best. We will all work with him. Both the CM and me have time and again said we abide by the high command,” he said.

Background To The Leadership Buzz

The renewed speculation coincides with Siddaramaiah completing half of his term as Chief Minister. After the Congress’s election victory in 2023, the intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the top post had sparked talk of a possible “rotation formula.” The arrangement, according to widespread reports at the time, suggested that Shivakumar might take over once the current CM completed 2.5 years. However, the party never confirmed any such deal.