‘Only Went For A Wedding’: DK Shivakumar Denies Meeting High Command During Delhi Visit

Bengaluru, 4 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that he had gone to Delhi to attend a wedding and to discuss with Congress office bearers, arrangements regarding an upcoming party event.

He also rejected reports that he met Congress high command leaders amid ongoing power tussle in the state.

"I had to go (to Delhi) for a private wedding programme. Also, for the December 14 rally. We are taking about 300 karyakartas and leaders from every district. To arrange accommodation and other things, the responsibility has been given to the working president and AICC secretary, for those coming by train. I have held meetings in this regard and have come back," Shivakumar said.

The Congress is scheduled to hold a rally on December 14 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against the alleged 'vote chori'.

The Deputy CM had gone to Delhi on Wednesday.

Accusing the media of "creating news" that has "no strength", Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state unit chief said, "Every day is good news for us." Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said ministers and DCC (District Congress Committee) presidents are responsible for getting people for the rally, and the party has sought a report on those complying or not complying with this.

"I had gone to discuss this and after attending the wedding, I came back. I had gone last night and returned this morning," he added.

Later, once again, speaking to reporters in the city, the Deputy CM said every day is good news for him and accused the media of making news that doesn't have strength.

"Every day is good news for us. Everyday you are making news which does not have any strength. No strength," he said in response to a question.

Asked about any meeting with the high command, Shivakumar said, "(attended) only marriage." The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculation about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

However, both leaders had recently held breakfast meetings at each others residences, on the instructions of the high command, which is seen as a move to pause the leadership tussle between the two and to signal Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for the time being, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session from December 8.

The Deputy CM said, both he and the chief minister after discussion, called a meeting with ministers on Thursday evening, to discuss the upcoming winter session of the state legislature at Belagavi.

He also said that the meeting convened by CM Siddaramaiah with state MPs and Opposition leaders in Delhi on December 8, has been postponed.

According to sources, the postponement is following a request by several union ministers from Karnataka to reschedule the meeting as they are busy with the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. PTI KSU KH

