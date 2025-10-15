Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle After Bihar Elections Amid Change-of-Guard Buzz

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle After Bihar Elections Amid Change-of-Guard Buzz

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hinted at a potential cabinet reshuffle after the Bihar elections, amidst speculation about a change in leadership as the Congress government approaches its halfway mark.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hassan (Karnataka), Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday indicated that the cabinet reshuffle may be considered after the Bihar polls. Chief minister said this while speaking to reporters, amid speculation about a change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November.

"Let's see, after the election is over," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on cabinet reshuffle.

Siddaramaiah had held a dinner meeting with his Ministerial colleagues on Monday. According to party sources, Siddaramaiah and his camp are planning for a cabinet reshuffle.

They said, any cabinet reshuffle while the government crosses the halfway mark of its term will be seen as a message that Siddaramaiah is very much at the helm and viewed as a setback for the Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who is believed to be waiting to lay claim to the chief minister's chair.

Shivakumar had on Saturday played down speculations about the cabinet reshuffle in the state, calling it a "rumour" in the media.

There has been speculation within the state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now, about the chief minister change later this year as per a discreet power-sharing agreement believed to have been reached when the Congress government assumed office in 2023.

There has also been a demand for some time now from a section of Congress MLAs to be inducted into the cabinet.

Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.

Two berths in the cabinet are currently vacant following the resignation of Minister B Nagendra over allegations of embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and the recent sacking of K N Rajanna from the cabinet. PTI KSU ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka SIddaramaiah
Read more
Embed widget