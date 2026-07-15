'Refuse To Pay Bribes': Vijay's Remark Goes Viral; BJP Counters With TVK Bribery Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ruling TVK faces corruption claims, CM vows clean governance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued a strong warning against corruption, declaring that his government will not tolerate bribery, abuse of power or corrupt practices by anyone in the state. Addressing a public rally in Karur, Vijay urged citizens to refuse demands for bribes and assured them that his administration would stand firmly behind anyone who chose to resist corruption. His remarks received loud cheers from supporters at the gathering.

Vijay Urges People To Say 'No' To Bribes

Speaking at the rally, Vijay encouraged the public to take a firm stand if they were asked to pay a bribe by any official. He said that when someone asked for a bribe, they should tell them directly that they wouldn't give it, and that he would be with them, as per reports. He added that even after that, if someone forced them, they should tell them that their son, their brother, their Vijay was the one ruling that state. Reiterating his government's position, the Chief Minister added that when they were with him, not a single person involved in corruption, taking bribes or misusing power would be able to continue such acts.

Vijay said his administration was committed to ensuring that officials engaged in corruption or misuse of authority would not be allowed to continue such practices.

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First Karur Visit Since 2025 Rally Tragedy

The rally marked Vijay's first visit to Karur since the tragic stampede at his pre-election meeting in the district in 2025, in which more than 41 people lost their lives.

Returning to the district, the Chief Minister focused much of his address on governance and his government's anti-corruption agenda, urging residents to actively resist bribery and report wrongdoing.

He maintained that public participation was essential in eliminating corruption and assured citizens that the government would support those who refused to comply with illegal demands.

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Corruption Allegations Continue To Dog TVK

Vijay's remarks come even as the ruling TVK has faced allegations from political opponents over corruption. Apart from criticism from the BJP, senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan has accused members of the ruling party of involvement in irregularities. Elangovan alleged that a lawyer associated with the TVK had approached the courts claiming that a senior party leader and the party's general secretary accepted bribes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in exchange for appointing lawyers linked to the party.

BJP Counters With Bribery Video

BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam on Tuesday posted a video on X alleging that Veera, the Joint Secretary of TVK's Thavatcha East District, was accepting a Rs 1.30 lakh bribe from a government contractor. Selvam claimed the footage exposed the party's "true face", with the post coming as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's anti-corruption remarks at a Karur rally gained widespread attention.