India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Refuse To Pay Bribes': Vijay's Remark Goes Viral; BJP Counters With TVK Bribery Video

'Refuse To Pay Bribes': Vijay's Remark Goes Viral; BJP Counters With TVK Bribery Video

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay urged people to reject bribe demands, promising full support and warning that corruption will not be tolerated.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ruling TVK faces corruption claims, CM vows clean governance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued a strong warning against corruption, declaring that his government will not tolerate bribery, abuse of power or corrupt practices by anyone in the state. Addressing a public rally in Karur, Vijay urged citizens to refuse demands for bribes and assured them that his administration would stand firmly behind anyone who chose to resist corruption. His remarks received loud cheers from supporters at the gathering.

Vijay Urges People To Say 'No' To Bribes

Speaking at the rally, Vijay encouraged the public to take a firm stand if they were asked to pay a bribe by any official. He said that when someone asked for a bribe, they should tell them directly that they wouldn't give it, and that he would be with them, as per reports. He added that even after that, if someone forced them, they should tell them that their son, their brother, their Vijay was the one ruling that state. Reiterating his government's position, the Chief Minister added that when they were with him, not a single person involved in corruption, taking bribes or misusing power would be able to continue such acts.

Vijay said his administration was committed to ensuring that officials engaged in corruption or misuse of authority would not be allowed to continue such practices.

ALSO READ: Trump Drops 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee Threat As US Tightens Blockade On Iran Ports

First Karur Visit Since 2025 Rally Tragedy

The rally marked Vijay's first visit to Karur since the tragic stampede at his pre-election meeting in the district in 2025, in which more than 41 people lost their lives.

Returning to the district, the Chief Minister focused much of his address on governance and his government's anti-corruption agenda, urging residents to actively resist bribery and report wrongdoing.

He maintained that public participation was essential in eliminating corruption and assured citizens that the government would support those who refused to comply with illegal demands.

ALSO READ: Mamata Suffers Fresh Blow As Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp

Corruption Allegations Continue To Dog TVK

Vijay's remarks come even as the ruling TVK has faced allegations from political opponents over corruption. Apart from criticism from the BJP, senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan has accused members of the ruling party of involvement in irregularities. Elangovan alleged that a lawyer associated with the TVK had approached the courts claiming that a senior party leader and the party's general secretary accepted bribes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in exchange for appointing lawyers linked to the party.

BJP Counters With Bribery Video 

BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam on Tuesday posted a video on X alleging that Veera, the Joint Secretary of TVK's Thavatcha East District, was accepting a Rs 1.30 lakh bribe from a government contractor. Selvam claimed the footage exposed the party's "true face", with the post coming as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's anti-corruption remarks at a Karur rally gained widespread attention.

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Chief Minister Vijay's visit to Karur significant?

The rally marked his first visit to Karur since a tragic stampede at his pre-election meeting in 2025, which resulted in over 41 deaths. He used the visit to focus on governance and his anti-corruption agenda.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Corruption Bribery Karur Tamil Nadu Politics Tamil NAdu TVK C Joseph Vijay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refuse To Pay Bribes': Vijay's Remark Goes Viral; BJP Counters With TVK Bribery Video
'Refuse To Pay Bribes': Vijay's Remark Goes Viral; BJP Counters With TVK Bribery Video
India
Mamata Suffers Fresh Blow As Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp
Mamata Suffers Fresh Blow As Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp
India
Karnataka Unveils New Apartment Bill To Protect Homeowners, Enable Redevelopment
Karnataka Unveils New Apartment Bill To Protect Homeowners, Enable Redevelopment
India
Himalayas Could Be Receiving More Snowfall Than Previous Estimates: Study
Himalayas Could Be Receiving More Snowfall Than Previous Estimates: Study
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Merger Speculation Intensifies, Sharad Pawar Camp’s NDA Equation Under Focus
Breaking News: Large March Reportedly Begins in PoK Amid Anti-Government Protests
Maharashtra Politics: Jayant Patil Denies Reports of NCP Merger Amid Speculation
India Politics: Congress Opens Front Over Rahul Gandhi Event Venue Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget