Karnataka's 'Power Breakfast 2.0': Shivakumar To Host Siddaramaiah Today Amid Ongoing CM Tussle

Karnataka’s political spotlight is set to shift for the second round of breakfast meet on December 2, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the latter’s residence. The seemingly informal gathering arrives at a moment when the state’s ruling party is wrestling with internal disagreements and rising murmurs over leadership.

Shivakumar, who extended the invitation, stated that the purpose of the meeting is to reinforce their shared responsibility as leaders of the government. On Monday, he confirmed the plan, stressing that their conversation would center on accelerating efforts to deliver on the commitments made to the people. Emphasizing unity, Shivakumar reiterated that the issue remained between him and Siddaramaiah, maintaining that they continued to function “like brothers,” as quoted by PTI.

In a brief post on X, Shivakumar further underlined the intent behind the gathering: “Me and the CM continue to work together as a team. I have invited the Hon’ble CM for breakfast tomorrow to discuss and strengthen our collective efforts to deliver on our promises to Karnataka.”

(More details awaited)