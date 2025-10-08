Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post

A lawyer, Rakesh Kishor, attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, reportedly due to dissatisfaction with a court hearing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Amid widespread condemnation of the attack against Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, a BJP leader has come under fire for praising the lawyer who attempted to hurl his footwear at the country’s top judge. In a now-deleted post, Karnataka BJP leader and former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that while the act was “legally wrong,” he admired the lawyer’s courage for taking a stand and “deciding to live by it.”

Rao’s remarks drew sharp criticism from Congress leader Mansoor Khan, who called them “shameful,” especially coming from a former IPS officer. “You once upheld the law and now stand with someone who insulted the CJI. What a fall,” Khan said.

Lawyer Attempts To Hurl Shoe At CJI Gavai

The incident occurred on Monday, when a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice Gavai during court proceedings. The CJI, however, brushed off the disruption, telling lawyers, “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” and continued with the day’s hearings.

The lawyer was later identified as Rakesh Kishor, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi. He reportedly approached the dais, removed his shoes, and attempted to hurl them at the judges before security personnel intervened and escorted him out of the courtroom.

According to the preliminary investigation, the lawyer committed the illegal act as he was reportedly unhappy with the CJI’s remark during the hearing on the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

When questioned about his actions, suspended advocate Kishor told ANI, “Judges should work on their sensitivity. Lakhs of cases are pending. I am neither going to apologise nor regret it. I have not done anything wrong. The Almighty made me do it.”

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP CJI
