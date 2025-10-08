Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video

Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma asked his deputy Prem Chand Bairwa and MLA Kailash Verma to reach the spot to take stock of the situation. Traffic was halted on both sides as precaution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A massive fire erupted on the Jaipur–Ajmer highway in Rajasthan's Dudu late Tuesday night after a truck loaded with LPG cylinders collided with a tanker, triggering a chain of violent explosions that shook the area.

Police said the impact of the crash caused several cylinders to burst, with some flying dozens of meters from the accident site. Witnesses reported seeing towering flames and hearing deafening blasts from several kilometres away.

Visuals of the accident taken from a distance surfaced on social media showing the series of explosions on the highway. 

Emergency teams, including fire brigades and senior police officials, rushed to the scene and halted traffic on the busy highway to prevent further risk.

Jaipur IG Rahul Prakash confirmed that two to three people, including the tanker driver, sustained injuries in the incident. Later Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni said that one person died in the accident.

According to Jaipur-I CMHO Ravi Shekhawat, the driver of the tanker was injured and was given primary medical care at a nearby hospital.  

Rajasthan CM Orders On-Site Review

Following the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma asked his deputy Prem Chand Bairwa and MLA Kailash Verma to reach the spot to take stock of the situation.

In a post on X, he wrote: "The accident of a fire breaking out in a truck loaded with gas cylinders on the Jaipur–Ajmer National Highway in the Mozmabad police station area of Jaipur Rural is extremely tragic. Fire brigade and disaster management teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the incident site. Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected.” 

Responding swiftly to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s instructions, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa reached the Dudu area where the accident occurred and assured that the blaze had been brought under control. “There is no information on the casualty yet,” he told reporters, adding that drivers and cleaners from the vehicles involved were currently unaccounted for.

Jaipur Hospitals On Alert

Hospitals in Jaipur, including SMS Hospital, have been placed on alert, though no injured persons have been transferred there so far. “As per the initial information, one man was given primary treatment in a hospital in Dudu,” Shekhawat said.

Eyewitness accounts painted a grim picture of how the tragedy unfolded. Vinod, a bystander, said the LPG truck had been parked outside a roadside hotel while its driver went inside for a meal. “A tanker hit the truck carrying LPG cylinders from behind. The driver of the tanker was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries,” he recalled.

This incident bears a chilling resemblance to a highway disaster in December last year, when an LPG tanker slammed into a truck near Bhankrota in Jaipur, unleashing a massive fireball that killed 19 people and turned a part of the highway into an inferno.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 07:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
#Rajasthan Jaipur Highway
Read more
