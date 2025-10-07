Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka: 3 Killed As Bus Runs Over Devotees On Padayatra To Huligemma Temple

Karnataka: 3 Killed As Bus Runs Over Devotees On Padayatra To Huligemma Temple

Separately, near Bhanapura village, a motorcycle struck a group of devotees, resulting in one death and one injury.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Three people died after a private sleeper coach bus ran over a group of devotees on a padayatra to the Huligemma temple in Huligi village of Koppal district. According to SP Ram Arasiddi, the injured have been admitted to the Koppal District Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Annapurna, Prakash, and Sharanappa — all residents of Tarihala village.

Sleeper Bus Runs Over Devotees 

The incident occurred when a private sleeper bus travelling from Sindagi to Bengaluru lost control and ran over the devotees. All the devotees were just 3 km away from the temple when the accident took place.

A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Munirabad Police Station.

In another incident, a devotee died after being hit by a motorcycle while visiting the Huligemma temple near Bhanapura village in Kukanur taluk.

In this case, around nine devotees were trekking to the temple, and when they reached Bhanapur, a bike collided with them. Veeresh Hallikeri died on the spot, while another devotee, Ramesh, sustained injuries. The mishap occurred within the limits of the Kuknoor Police Station.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Cricket
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Set To Surpass Kumar Sangakkara's Major Record
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Set To Surpass Kumar Sangakkara's Major Record
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Bihar Assembly Elections Announced: Two-Phase Voting From November 6, Results On November 14
Flood Fury In Bihar And Nepal: Eastern Champaran Submerged As Rivers Overflow
BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget