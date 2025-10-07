Karnataka: 3 Killed As Bus Runs Over Devotees On Padayatra To Huligemma Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Three people died after a private sleeper coach bus ran over a group of devotees on a padayatra to the Huligemma temple in Huligi village of Koppal district. According to SP Ram Arasiddi, the injured have been admitted to the Koppal District Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Annapurna, Prakash, and Sharanappa — all residents of Tarihala village.

The incident occurred when a private sleeper bus travelling from Sindagi to Bengaluru lost control and ran over the devotees. All the devotees were just 3 km away from the temple when the accident took place.

A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Munirabad Police Station.

In another incident, a devotee died after being hit by a motorcycle while visiting the Huligemma temple near Bhanapura village in Kukanur taluk.

In this case, around nine devotees were trekking to the temple, and when they reached Bhanapur, a bike collided with them. Veeresh Hallikeri died on the spot, while another devotee, Ramesh, sustained injuries. The mishap occurred within the limits of the Kuknoor Police Station.