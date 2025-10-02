Kerala MLA KP Mohanan Confronted By Protesters Over Dialysis Centre Pollution In Kannur

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala MLA KP Mohanan Confronted By Protesters Over Dialysis Centre Pollution In Kannur

KP Mohanan, who represents Kannur on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), an ally of the ruling Left, had arrived at Kariadu to inaugurate an Anganwadi when the incident took place.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kannur, Oct 2 (IANS) K.P. Mohanan, a legislator of the ruling Left Democratic Front and former state agriculture minister, was roughed up by a group of people in his Kuthuparampu Assembly constituency in Kannur district on Thursday.

The 75-year-old leader, who represents the seat on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), an ally of the ruling Left, had arrived at Kariadu to inaugurate an Anganwadi when the incident took place.

Local residents, who have been protesting for some time over alleged pollution from a dialysis centre in the area, confronted the legislator as he walked towards the venue.

Eyewitnesses said a group of agitated men and women surrounded him, raising slogans and questioning him over their grievances.

What began as a heated verbal exchange soon turned into pushing and pulling.

The MLA, who appeared isolated from his supporters at that moment, was seen being jostled and at times losing his balance before regaining composure.

Video clips from the spot showed Mohanan resisting the protesters while asserting that he would go ahead with his programme.

Despite the confrontation, he eventually managed to proceed to the inauguration venue.

Among those actively involved in the protest were women, who voiced their anger alongside the men.

Kuthuparampu is a politically sensitive constituency, once represented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mohanan himself has deep political roots in the region -- his late father, P.R. Kurup, was also a minister in an earlier Left government.

Mohanan served as Agriculture Minister in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government between 2011 and 2016, representing the Socialist Janata Dal at the time.

When the party shifted allegiance back to the Left, Mohanan followed suit and regained his seat at the 2021 Assembly election from Kuthuparampu.

Kannan, a local resident, said this pollution issue has been hanging fire for around two years. “Despite repeated demands to tide over this pollution issue, nothing happened, and the local people were upset,” said Kannan.

The episode highlights the simmering local discontent over environmental concerns linked to the dialysis centre. It remains to be seen if the legislator will take up the issue with the police as elections are around the corner.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Kerala
