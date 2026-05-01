Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 Announced: Routes, Dates, How To Apply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kailash Manasarovar Yatra applications open until May 19.

Two routes: Uttarakhand via Lipulekh Pass, Sikkim via Nathu La.

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Government of the People’s Republic of China, is scheduled to take place between June and August 2026. This year, 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each will travel via Uttarakhand, crossing the Lipulekh Pass, while another 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each will undertake the journey through Sikkim via the Nathu La Pass.

What Is The Process?

Applications are now open on the official website, kmy.gov.in. Pilgrims will be selected through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced process.

The entire application and selection process is fully digital, from online registration to final selection. Applicants are required to register on the portal and submit their forms online. There is no need to send letters or faxes for enquiries; instead, the website’s feedback feature can be used to seek information, share observations or offer suggestions.

Applicants may choose either one route or both, indicating their preference. The last date for registration is 19 May 2026.

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) holds deep religious and cultural significance and is undertaken by hundreds of pilgrims each year. Revered by Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it is also considered sacred by followers of Jainism and Buddhism. UP CM Gives Financial Assistance Earlier in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims preparing for the yatra at Lok Bhavan. Addressing the gathering, he said the government has prioritised ensuring smooth and comfortable travel for devotees, citing the construction of the Kailash Manasarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad during 2017–18 as a key initiative. He added that efforts are being made to improve facilities across pilgrimage sites. Highlighting the scale of religious tourism, the Chief Minister noted that in 2025, over 164 crore devotees visited various religious destinations in Uttar Pradesh, including around 66 crore who attended the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. He further stressed that the government remains focused on boosting the tourism sector to drive development and create new employment opportunities in the state.