The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is scheduled to take place between June and August 2026. It is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the People's Republic of China.
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 Announced: Routes, Dates, How To Apply
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 set for June–Aug with 20 batches via Uttarakhand and Sikkim. Online applications open till May 19; pilgrims to be selected through a random, digital process.
- Kailash Manasarovar Yatra applications open until May 19.
- Two routes: Uttarakhand via Lipulekh Pass, Sikkim via Nathu La.
The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Government of the People’s Republic of China, is scheduled to take place between June and August 2026. This year, 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each will travel via Uttarakhand, crossing the Lipulekh Pass, while another 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each will undertake the journey through Sikkim via the Nathu La Pass.
What Is The Process?
Applications are now open on the official website, kmy.gov.in. Pilgrims will be selected through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced process.
The entire application and selection process is fully digital, from online registration to final selection. Applicants are required to register on the portal and submit their forms online. There is no need to send letters or faxes for enquiries; instead, the website’s feedback feature can be used to seek information, share observations or offer suggestions.
Applicants may choose either one route or both, indicating their preference. The last date for registration is 19 May 2026.
Before You Go
Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra scheduled for 2026?
What are the two routes for the 2026 yatra?
Pilgrims can travel via Uttarakhand crossing the Lipulekh Pass, or through Sikkim via the Nathu La Pass. Each route will have 10 batches of 50 pilgrims.