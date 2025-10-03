Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
J&K BJP Leader May Quit Over Yogi Adityanath’s Controversial Remarks

J&K BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal warns of resignation over Yogi Adityanath’s remarks and UP police’s stance on the ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
A senior BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir, Jahanzaib Sirwal, has ignited a political storm after he openly criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments during the ongoing “I Love Muhammad” row. Sirwal warned that unless corrective action is taken, he may have no choice but to resign from the party.

The BJP leader said the actions of the UP government and police reflect a “vindictive attitude” toward Muslims, directly undermining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

Sirwal’s Strong Statement Against UP Crackdown

Speaking to PTI, Sirwal expressed deep disappointment, stating, “The situation in Uttar Pradesh goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision… It betrays this ethos through baseless legal actions, heavy-handed crackdown and divisive threats.”

The leader emphasised that as a Muslim and a committed BJP member, he feels deeply hurt by the handling of protests in Bareilly and other parts of the state. He said what began as a “simple act of devotion” through the “I Love Muhammad” banner has been met with FIRs, detentions, and what he called “inflammatory rhetoric.”

Sirwal further added that impartial investigations should hold “all wrongdoers accountable, not just one community.”

Clashes, Arrests, And Adityanath’s Remarks

Tensions escalated in Bareilly on September 26 after Friday prayers, when large groups carrying “I Love Muhammad” posters gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area. The demonstration led to clashes, following which 68 people, including a local cleric, were arrested.

In his response, CM Yogi Adityanath warned that strict measures would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb law and order. He also reportedly remarked that “denting-painting must be done” for habitual offenders, adding, “We have taught trouble-makers such a lesson that even their future generations will remember.”

Mobile internet and SMS services were suspended in Bareilly for 48 hours as security forces were deployed across sensitive districts.

Sirwal, however, called such statements “an affront to Article 25 of the Constitution” and urged the BJP’s central leadership to intervene. “Our love for the Prophet cannot be criminalised, and our faith will always come before political affiliations,” he said.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
