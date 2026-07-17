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English NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand Class 10 Student Tied Up, Stripped, Beaten By Classmates In School Hostel

Jharkhand Class 10 Student Tied Up, Stripped, Beaten By Classmates In School Hostel

A Class 10 student was allegedly tied up, stripped and assaulted by six classmates inside a school hostel in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district over a financial dispute.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Class 10 student assaulted by classmates over financial dispute.
  • Victim tied, stripped; incident recorded and shared online.
  • Parents lodged complaint after student revealed two-day ordeal.
  • Injured student undergoing treatment; police investigating the matter.

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jul 17 (PTI) A class 10 student was allegedly tied up, stripped and assaulted by six of his classmates in a school hostel in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district over a financial dispute, police said on Friday.

The incident that occurred in the school hostel under the Nirsa Police Station limits on the night of July 14 came to light on Thursday after the victim's parents lodged a complaint, a senior officer said.

The accused allegedly recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media, he said, adding that the clip went viral.

"The parents of the victim lodged a complaint on Thursday evening, alleging that their son was stripped and assaulted by six of his classmates in the school hostel. The parents claimed that the victim's hands were tied up. The accused beat him with belts," Nirsa Police Station officer-in-charge Ajit Kumar told PTI.

The accused threatened the student with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone, he said.

"There was a dispute among the students over a monetary transaction carried out through a mobile phone, and the disagreement over the issue allegedly escalated into violence," the officer said, citing the parents' complaint.

The victim is a resident of a village in Govindpur Police Station limits.

The injured student was undergoing treatment at Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital, Dhanbad.

The victim's family claimed that the student remained silent about the incident for two days due to fear.

On Thursday, when his condition worsened and the pain became unbearable, the student called his family and narrated the ordeal.

His relatives immediately reached the school and took him for medical treatment, the officer added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the school hostel?

A Class 10 student was allegedly tied up, stripped, and assaulted by six classmates over a financial dispute. A video of the incident was also recorded and shared online.

What was the reason for the assault?

The dispute stemmed from a monetary transaction carried out through a mobile phone. This disagreement allegedly escalated into violence among the students.

When did this incident occur?

The incident occurred on the night of July 14 in the school hostel. It came to light on Thursday after the victim's parents lodged a complaint.

Why did the victim delay reporting the incident?

The victim remained silent for two days due to fear, as the accused had threatened him. He narrated the ordeal only when his condition worsened.

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Class 10 Student Jharkhand School Hostel Dhanbad Student Assault
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