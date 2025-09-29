Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJharkhand CEO Orders Probe Against JMM MLA Over Use Of Fake Identity In Polling

Jharkhand CEO Orders Probe Against JMM MLA Over Use Of Fake Identity In Polling

Jharkhand CEO K Ravikumar has directed a probe into an allegation that JMM MLA Dashrath Gagrai used a fake identity during the elections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 07:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ranchi, Sep 28 (PTI) Jharkhand chief electoral officer K Ravikumar on Sunday asked the Seraikela-Kharsawan deputy commissioner to probe into an allegation that JMM MLA Dashrath Gagrai used a fake identity during the elections.

The CEO said that a formal complaint had been lodged by one Lalji Ram Tiu, questioning the identity of Gagrai, the three-term Kharsawan MLA.

The legislator dismissed the charge, claiming that the complainant has the habit of making such allegations against those in power.

"I have forwarded the complaint, which is supported by an affidavit of the complainant, to the Seraikela-Kharsawan Deputy Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh to look into it," the CEO said.

He also stated that controversies involving MLAs, after the elections are over and the results are declared, will have to be addressed by the state governor concerned, while those involving MPs will have to be dealt with by the President.

The complaint, a copy of which is with PTI, was initially filed on July 28, questioning the very identity of the sitting MLA.

Lalji Ram Tiu, who claims to be an ex-serviceman, alleged that the "person currently serving as MLA in the name of Dashrath Gagrai is, in fact, Ramkrishna Gagrai, the elder brother of real Dashrath Gagrai".

In a signed affidavit dated September 18, the complainant reaffirmed his claims, citing personal knowledge, documents, and official records, giving legal weight to the inquiry.

When contacted, the MLA told PTI that the allegations are baseless.

"I have submitted affidavits and documents, which have undergone scrutiny for three terms in the assembly polls. The charges are baseless. In fact, the complainant, an accused of raping a minor, is now out on bail and has the habit of making such allegations against those in power," claimed Dashrath Gagrai. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 07:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand JMM
