Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTerrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

Terrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

Security forces killed one terrorist in an ongoing operation that began Friday evening in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 07:56 AM (IST)

One terrorist has been killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district during an encounter with the security forces, said Chinar Corps of the Indian Army. The operation is still underway. 

"Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact," said the Chinar Corps on X. 

"... One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," it added.  

The encounter broke out on Friday evening after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the south Kashmir district's Akhal. The operation was launched as the security forces received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there. 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Encounter Jammu Kashmir Breaking News ABP Live Jammu Kashmir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Terrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam
Astro
Horoscope Today, August 2: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Horoscope Today, August 2: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
India
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget