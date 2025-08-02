Terrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

One terrorist has been killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district during an encounter with the security forces, said Chinar Corps of the Indian Army. The operation is still underway.

"Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact," said the Chinar Corps on X.

"... One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," it added.

The encounter broke out on Friday evening after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the south Kashmir district's Akhal. The operation was launched as the security forces received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.