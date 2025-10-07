J-K Encounter: Gunfight Erupts With Terrorists In Rajouri; Massive Joint Search Ops Launched

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJ-K Encounter: Gunfight Erupts With Terrorists In Rajouri; Massive Joint Search Ops Launched

An encounter occurred between terrorists and police in Rajouri district, Jammu-Kashmir, prompting a joint search operation by police, army, and CRPF. No casualties were reported.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Jammu, Oct 7 (PTI) An encounter broke out between terrorists and a police party in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, a senior police officer said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, said a joint search operation is underway following the encounter in the Beeranthub area of Kandi.

"Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the SOG (Special Operations Group) team in Beeranthub area, Police Station Kandi, Rajouri.

Joint parties of the Police, Army and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area," the IGP said.

Officials said there was no report of any casualty in the brief firing between the terrorists and the police party in Dheri Khatuni forest around 7.20 pm.

The firing took place when the SOG of local police launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of suspected persons, they said.

The whole area has been put under a strict cordon, and a search operation is continuing, when the last reports were received, the officials said.

The officials said security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in the Dharni top area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district this evening.

The operation was launched after some locals reported movement of three suspected terrorists, they said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Indian Army Rajouri CRPF Jammu & Kashmir Police Jammu Kashmir
