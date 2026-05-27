Jaishankar, Wong explore ways to boost ties; exchange views on Indo-Pacific, West Asia situation

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Delhi as the two leaders explored ways to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, and exchanged views on the developments in the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar and Wong held bilateral discussions in the evening as part of the 17th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, following a hectic day of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting here.

"Our talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties," the EAM posted on X after the talks and also shared some photos.

In his remarks during the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, Jaishankar also asserted that there have been a number of "positive developments" when it comes to the India-Australia ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, during this key meeting, the ministers "reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress made under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" including trade and investment, defence and security, education and skills, research and innovation, science and technology, space, energy and people-to-people links.

The two sides also exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the West Asia region and other regional and global issues of mutual interest, it said.

The two ministers also discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Her visit provided an opportunity to "sustain the positive momentum in bilateral ties" and to decide the agenda and course for the next phase of engagement. Both sides agreed to hold the next Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue in Australia on a mutually convenient date.

Earlier in the day, the meeting of the Quad foreign ministers, chaired by Jaishankar, was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

"We have had a very good morning today on the Quad meeting. This evening, I would like to discuss rest of the matter, our neighbourhood, your neighbourhood, rest of the world, and of course the trilaterals, of which we are both a part of," Jaishankar said in his remarks during the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

"The last meeting was a year ago. We have actually seen a number of positive developments, our prime ministers met in November. We had the pleasure of hosting your Speaker here in January. Our somewhat complex ministerial architecture.. workings of different ministers and ministries...," the EAM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had met in November last year on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

On trade and investment, Jaishankar said, "We have been holding discussions to move up the ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) with CECA." The ECTA was signed on April 2, 2022 and entered into force on December 29, 2022.

Negotiations are ongoing for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which will build upon the ECTA outcomes to capitalise on the potential for closer economic ties between Australia and India, according to the website of the Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Jaishankar said, "On the energy side, we have energy trade, we are looking to expand that as well into uranium supplies. Our own nuclear sector has undergone a reform... Our teams have been in discussion on critical minerals as well, our people are talking to each other." "Our defence exchange and exercises, again have been taking place, our maritime cooperation...We have had some talks on space cooperation. Sports is an issue which is very much on the radar," he added.

The EAM in his post on X said, "Reviewed the steady progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This covered economic and energy issues, including renewable and nuclear, defence and maritime security cooperation, science and tech, cyber issues, critical minerals, space and sports." "Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global and multilateral issues. Our talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties," he added.

Before leaving for India, Wong in a statement had said Australia and India's partnership has "never been more consequential".

On Tuesday in a post after attending the Quad meeting, she said, "Quad foreign ministers are focused on driving momentum and delivering meaningful outcomes for our people and for the Indo-Pacific. I thank Dr S Jaishankar and India for hosting today's Quad FMM in Delhi as we work to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous region." In a separate post, she wrote, "As Minister Jaishankar has said, the Quad is about doing what we can together to ensure the Indo-Pacific has the freedom of choice on its security, its development and its future." In her statement dated May 25, Wong had also said, "As comprehensive strategic partners, Australia and India are deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime security, climate and energy transition, strategic technology, and education and skills; with an enduring social connection at the heart of our partnership." PTI KND SKY SKY

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