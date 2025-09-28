Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJaishankar Gets Thunderous Applause At UNGA As He Calls Pakistan ‘Epicentre Of Global Terrorism': WATCH

Jaishankar Gets Thunderous Applause At UNGA As He Calls Pakistan ‘Epicentre Of Global Terrorism': WATCH

EAM S. Jaishankar at UNGA calls Pakistan the “epicentre of global terrorism,” cites Pahalgam attack, urges global cooperation to counter terror, sanctions, and choke terror financing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a powerful address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, drawing loud applause as he described Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism.”

Speaking at the high-level General Debate under the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights”, Jaishankar referred to India as Bharat and launched a sharp attack on Pakistan’s track record of supporting terrorism.

‘A Neighbour That Fuels Terrorism’

Jaishankar did not mince words as he accused Pakistan of openly treating terrorism as state policy. He recalled that India has faced this challenge since its independence, with decades of international terrorist attacks being traced back to its western neighbour.

“UN’s designated lists of terrorists are filled with its nationals,” he said. “The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the brutal killing of 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam this April. India exercised its right to defend its people through Operation Sindoor and ensured that the organisers and perpetrators were brought to justice.”

Call for Global Action

The minister stressed that countering terrorism remains a top priority for India because it “synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear.” He urged the global community to act decisively against nations that provide safe havens for terrorists.

“When countries openly declare terrorism as a state policy, when terror hubs run on an industrial scale, when terrorists are celebrated publicly—such actions must be condemned without hesitation,” Jaishankar asserted.

He called for stronger measures to choke terror financing, impose sanctions on high-profile terrorists, and apply relentless pressure on what he described as the “entire terrorism ecosystem.”

‘Shared Threat Demands Shared Response’

Emphasising that terrorism is not confined to one region, Jaishankar warned that countries turning a blind eye to sponsors of terror would eventually face consequences themselves.

“Because terrorism is a shared threat, there must be deeper international cooperation,” he said, urging member states to stand united in the fight against extremism.

The rare moment of applause from the UNGA delegates underscored the weight of his words and the growing global concern over the spread of terrorism.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Terrorism Bharat Terror Financing S. Jaishankar Global Terrorism UN General Assembly Counterterrorism INDIA Pahalgam Attack Operation Sindoor International Cooperation UNGA 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
38, Including Kids, Dead In Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Rally; Stalin Orders Probe
38, Including Kids, Dead In Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Rally; Stalin Orders Probe
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested In Agra For Molesting 17 Students
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested In Agra For Molesting 17 Students
India
Jaishankar Gets Thunderous Applause At UNGA As He Calls Pakistan ‘Epicentre Of Global Terrorism': WATCH
Jaishankar Gets Thunderous Applause At UNGA As He Calls Pakistan ‘Epicentre Of Global Terrorism': WATCH
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget