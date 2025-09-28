Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a powerful address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, drawing loud applause as he described Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism.”

Speaking at the high-level General Debate under the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights”, Jaishankar referred to India as Bharat and launched a sharp attack on Pakistan’s track record of supporting terrorism.

‘A Neighbour That Fuels Terrorism’

Jaishankar did not mince words as he accused Pakistan of openly treating terrorism as state policy. He recalled that India has faced this challenge since its independence, with decades of international terrorist attacks being traced back to its western neighbour.

“UN’s designated lists of terrorists are filled with its nationals,” he said. “The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the brutal killing of 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam this April. India exercised its right to defend its people through Operation Sindoor and ensured that the organisers and perpetrators were brought to justice.”

#WATCH | At the 80th session of UNGA, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country.… pic.twitter.com/WNV5pJDnFe — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Call for Global Action

The minister stressed that countering terrorism remains a top priority for India because it “synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear.” He urged the global community to act decisively against nations that provide safe havens for terrorists.

“When countries openly declare terrorism as a state policy, when terror hubs run on an industrial scale, when terrorists are celebrated publicly—such actions must be condemned without hesitation,” Jaishankar asserted.

He called for stronger measures to choke terror financing, impose sanctions on high-profile terrorists, and apply relentless pressure on what he described as the “entire terrorism ecosystem.”

‘Shared Threat Demands Shared Response’

Emphasising that terrorism is not confined to one region, Jaishankar warned that countries turning a blind eye to sponsors of terror would eventually face consequences themselves.

“Because terrorism is a shared threat, there must be deeper international cooperation,” he said, urging member states to stand united in the fight against extremism.

The rare moment of applause from the UNGA delegates underscored the weight of his words and the growing global concern over the spread of terrorism.