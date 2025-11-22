Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Narrative Ke Chakravyuh Mei...': Jagdeep Dhankhar In 1st Speech After Stepping Down As VP

The former Bengal governor said the book dismantles long-held myths portraying the RSS as ultra-right and anti-minority, including baseless links to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday made his first public appearance since his resignation in July at a book launch event in Bhopal. Addressing the gathering, he said that he puts duty above other things, and that his "recent proof" was proof of it. 

Speaking at the launch of “Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa,” authored by senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya, Dhankhar praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the country’s “most stabilising force” and lauded its philosophy and vision for building a stronger nation.

The former Bengal governor, who has maintained a low profile since his surprise resignation, said the book dismantles long-held myths portraying the RSS as ultra-right and anti-minority, including baseless links to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

During the event, a man came up to him and reminded him that he had to catch a flight back to Delhi at 7:30 pm. Dhankhar humorously responded to a reminder that he had to leave for a flight, saying, “I can't skip my duty for catching a flight, and friends, my recent past is proof of itm” earning laughter from the crowd.

In his speech, Dhankhar also warned against getting caught in a narrative. "God forbid that anyone gets caught in a narrative. If someone gets trapped in this labyrinth, it becomes very difficult to get out," he said, quickly adding humourously, "I am not giving my own example." These remarks evoked laughter from the audience.

Dhankhar also highlighted the importance of India’s civilisational strength amid global challenges such as security threats and economic upheavals. He spoke of the nation’s rich cultural foundation, emphasising themes of righteousness, justice, and human dignity as pillars of a confident and rooted India.

His address marked a clear signal of his continued commitment to public service and the ideological ecosystem associated with the ruling party. The event was attended by spiritual leaders, media figures, and prominent RSS members, and marked Dhankhar's re-emergence into the public sphere with a message grounded in cultural pride and national confidence.​ 

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
