Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRow Erupts In Andhra Assembly After TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna Calls Jagan Reddy ‘Psycho’

Row Erupts In Andhra Assembly After TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna Calls Jagan Reddy ‘Psycho’

Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnessed uproar after TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna called ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy a "psycho" during a law and order debate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A heated controversy erupted in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna referred to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “psycho” during a debate on law and order.

Nandamuri Balakrishna Calls Jagan A 'Psycho'

The debate began after BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting the Telugu film industry. He alleged that during Jagan’s tenure as Chief Minister, film actors seeking a meet with him were ignored, and it was only after the intervention of megastar Chiranjeevi that a meeting took place.

Balakrishna, however, rejected Srinivas’s claim, asserting that Chiranjeevi had not urged Jagan to meet film personalities. Instead, he claimed he (Balakrishna) was personally invited to meet the “psycho” but declined, as per reports. His remark sparked immediate uproar, with ruling YSRCP members strongly protesting the comment.

The exchange quickly escalated into a war of words, with senior YSRCP leaders retaliating by questioning Balakrishna’s own mental stability.

Chiranjeevi's Statement On Row

Amid the escalating row, former Union Minister Chiranjeevi issued a clarification. In his statement, he explained that he had intervened only after industry stakeholders approached him with concerns about rising production costs and ticket pricing during Jagan’s tenure. He said he coordinated with then Minister Perni Nani and discussed the industry’s concerns with Jagan over lunch, following which the ticket pricing policy was revised.

Chiranjeevi added that the move had benefitted the entire industry, including Balakrishna’s own film Veera Simha Reddy.

Responding to Chiranjeevi's statement, YSRCP leader Margani Bharat said, as per ANI, "The truth has come out. Jagan always stood with the film industry. This opportunistic politics must end."

Meanwhile, TDP and Janasena leaders have multiple times accused Jagan not being responsive to Tollywood.

ALSO READ: 3 Flights Diverted To Vijayawada As Heavy Rain Pounds Hyderabad; IMD Forecasts More Showers

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP Nandamuri Balakrishna
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH
MiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH
World
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
World
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Trump Meets Sharif, Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
India
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shehbaz Sharif Meets Donald Trump at White House in First High-Level US-Pak Ties Since 2019 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Battle Over Women’s Votes Heats Up with Welfare Promises and Political Barbs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget