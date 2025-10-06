Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJ-K Police File Case Against Facebook Page Over False Horse-Slaughter Post

J-K Police File Case Against Facebook Page Over False Horse-Slaughter Post

A video of the dead horse was widely circulated on social media with the claim that the animal had been slaughtered so that its meat could be sold in the market.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Police in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have registered a case against the administrator of a Facebook page for allegedly spreading false and misleading information about the slaughtering of a horse.

According to a police spokesperson, the Facebook page -- 'Kashmir Speaks' -- had shared a video of a dead horse, claiming that it was slaughtered so that its meat could be sold in the market.

"Budgam police have registered an FIR against the administrator of a Facebook page titled 'Kashmir Speaks' for spreading false and misleading information on social media," a police spokesperson said.

Police had lodged a case regarding the killing of a horse in Rakhai village of Khansahib Tehsil on August 26. A video of the dead horse was widely circulated on social media with the claim that the animal had been slaughtered so that its meat could be sold in the market.

The video surfaced as the valley was dealing with sensational revelations about rotten meat being sold in most eateries of Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

Police investigation into the death of the horse revealed that the incident had occurred due to a dispute between two parties, he said.

"However, on October 5, it came to notice that the said Facebook page had published false information alleging that the horse was killed for selling its meat in the market at Arizal, thereby creating unnecessary fear and panic among the local population," he added.

Police have registered a case under Section 353-2 (circulating false statements) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khansahib Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
J-K Police Jammu Kashmir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
India
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget