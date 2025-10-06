J-K Police File Case Against Facebook Page Over False Horse-Slaughter Post

Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Police in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have registered a case against the administrator of a Facebook page for allegedly spreading false and misleading information about the slaughtering of a horse.

According to a police spokesperson, the Facebook page -- 'Kashmir Speaks' -- had shared a video of a dead horse, claiming that it was slaughtered so that its meat could be sold in the market.

"Budgam police have registered an FIR against the administrator of a Facebook page titled 'Kashmir Speaks' for spreading false and misleading information on social media," a police spokesperson said.

Police had lodged a case regarding the killing of a horse in Rakhai village of Khansahib Tehsil on August 26. A video of the dead horse was widely circulated on social media with the claim that the animal had been slaughtered so that its meat could be sold in the market.

The video surfaced as the valley was dealing with sensational revelations about rotten meat being sold in most eateries of Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

Police investigation into the death of the horse revealed that the incident had occurred due to a dispute between two parties, he said.

"However, on October 5, it came to notice that the said Facebook page had published false information alleging that the horse was killed for selling its meat in the market at Arizal, thereby creating unnecessary fear and panic among the local population," he added.

Police have registered a case under Section 353-2 (circulating false statements) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khansahib Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated.

