J&K Makes GPS, RFID And e-Challan Mandatory For Minor Mineral Transport

J&K Makes GPS, RFID And e-Challan Mandatory For Minor Mineral Transport

Jammu and Kashmir has amended mining rules to mandate GPS-enabled vehicles, RFID registration and e-Challans for mineral transport to curb illegal mining.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has amended the rules governing concession, storage and transportation of minor minerals, making GPS-enabled vehicles, RFID registration and a valid e-Challan mandatory for mineral transportation across the Union territory, officials said on Wednesday.

The Mining Department has fixed January 26 as the deadline for ensuring GPS, RFID and e-Challan compliance for all mineral transportation, a move aimed at curbing large-scale illegal mining in the Union territory.

According to a notification issued by Mining Department Additional Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singh, amendments have been made to the Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016, under powers conferred by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

As per the revised rule 71, no mineral concessionaire — including mining lessees, licensees, permit holders, crusher unit holders and brick kiln unit holders — shall transport or cause transportation of minerals such as RBM, nallah muck, stone, boulders, sand, clay, crushed bajri and bricks without GPS-enabled vehicles registered with the department and carrying a unique RFID number, the notification said.

It further said that transportation of minerals will also require a valid e-Challan in Form 'A' bearing a QR code or watermark, generated through the department’s designated e-Challan web portal.

The government has also mandated that all vehicles and machinery engaged in extraction and transportation of minerals must be registered with the department and equipped with operational GPS tracking systems to ensure effective monitoring and compliance.

In addition, a GST-compliant invoice must be issued by the lessee, licensee, permit holder or crusher unit holder to the consignee or buyer for transportation of raw or processed minor minerals.

Officials said a pilot run of GPS-enabled mineral-carrying vehicles has been successfully conducted in Samba district and the department plans to extend GPS, RFID and e-Challan compliance to all mineral transportation across the Union territory by January 26, 2026, following an extensive awareness and enforcement campaign.

The department is also setting up Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at the district level, equipped with modern gadgets and logistics, to respond swiftly to incidents of illegal mining. Point-of-Sale (PoS) machines are being provided to enforcement agencies for on-the-spot digital challaning and compounding of violations, they added.

An Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS), developed in collaboration with BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics), has also been deployed. The system integrates GPS tracking, RFID, e-challan, weighbridge data and public grievance redressal on a real-time digital dashboard to enhance transparency and accountability in mining operations, officials said.

They said that 114 system-generated alerts were verified on the ground, leading to confirmation of 14 cases of illegal mining and imposition of penalties amounting to Rs 90 lakh.

For the financial year 2025–26, the department has set a revenue target of Rs 300 crore, including Rs 200 crore from minor minerals and Rs 100 crore from related activities. Revenues from major minerals are projected from 2026–27 following completion of the limestone auction process, officials added.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Illegal Mining Jammu And Kashmir Mining Rules GPS-enabled Vehicles RFID Registration
