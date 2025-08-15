Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJ-K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM

A cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, killed over 60 people and injured over 100, triggering flash floods.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
A cloudburst struck the remote village of Chisoti in Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing over 60 people and injuring more than 100, officials said. The flash floods triggered by the cloudburst destroyed roads, camps, shops, and homes, leaving a trail of destruction and grief in the area, which is a key route for devotees visiting Machail Mata Mandir.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have retrieved 46 bodies so far from the cloudburst-hit village. Using photographs shared via a WhatsApp group with the affected families, 21 of the victims have been identified. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, as authorities work to locate those still missing.

Omar Abdullah Briefs PM Modi, To Leave To Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the tragedy. “I just received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar and the steps being taken by the administration,” Abdullah wrote on X. He also announced that he would leave for Kishtwar later on Friday and plans to visit the site early Saturday morning to personally assess the damage, review rescue efforts, and evaluate what additional help is required.

He added that the administration would investigate whether there were any lapses in preparedness, noting that the weather forecast had already indicated the possibility of heavy rainfall.


Kashmir National Conference (KNC) chief Farooq Abdullah, speaking at the Independence Day celebrations, also highlighted the scale of the disaster. “Congratulations, but there is sorrow too. I think in Kishtwar, more than 500 people are still trapped under the debris. There were tears because I too was a CM and we still had Article 370 and 35A at that time,” he said, reflecting on the dual mood of celebration and mourning.

Devotees returning from darshan at Machail Mata Mandir were among those affected, as the flash floods devastated infrastructure along the pilgrimage route. Authorities continue search and rescue operations, providing medical assistance and relief to affected families, while trying to restore connectivity and essential services in the region.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
