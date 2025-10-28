J-K Assembly Witnesses Uproar After Speaker Adjourns Demand For Discussion On Floods

Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected an adjournment motion moved by the BJP for a discussion on the "humanitarian crisis" caused by the recent natural calamity in the Union territory.

As soon as the House proceedings started, BJP MLA from Udhampur West, Pawan Gupta, moved a motion to adjourn the Question Hour to seek a discussion on the matter.

However, the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion, saying "it was not a recent occurrence".

"There are many questions admitted on this subject. Yesterday also this subject was discussed in the House. The chief minister gave a detailed answer," Rather said.

The BJP members did not relent and rose on their feet seeking adjournment of the Question Hour.

"This is not the way. All of you are on your feet. This is not your cause. I have rejected the motion. Speaker's decision is final," Rather said.

The Speaker said there is a resolution moved by Gupta on the same subject which is listed on Wednesday.

"Do not waste the time of the House," the Speaker added.

However, the BJP members continued to demand adjournment, raising slogans "Jammu k saath insaaf karo, insaaf karo (do justice with Jammu)".

The Speaker then read the relevant rule under which he had rejected the motion, after which the BJP members relented and the House proceedings started.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday pegged the losses caused by the floods to agriculture and allied sectors at Rs 209 crore, and said a report would be sent to the Centre with a request for relief.

