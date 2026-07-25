J-K Assembly's privileges committee defers MLA Waheed Para's hearing to August 7

Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI): The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's privileges committee on Friday deferred the hearing of PDP MLA Waheed Para in a breach of privilege case to next month, after the legislator sought adjournment citing unavoidable circumstances.

The Pulwama MLA, who was to appear before the privileges committee on Friday, conveyed his inability to appear before the panel as he was required to appear before the NIA court in Jammu in connection with a matter already fixed for hearing.

Pampore MLA Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi chaired a meeting of the Committee of Privileges at the Legislative Assembly Complex here to discuss and examine the breach of privilege case against Para, and took note of a written communication from him dated July 23 conveying his inability to appear before it due to hearing at the NIA court, an official spokesperson said.

Citing the unavoidable circumstance, the Pulwama MLA requested the committee to adjourn his appearance before it and grant him a fresh date at its convenience.

Para assured the committee of his fullest respect, cooperation and readiness to appear on any other date fixed by it, the spokesperson said.

He said the committee took note of the request and observed that the reason cited by the MLA was genuine and unavoidable. Accordingly the chairman accepted the plea for adjournment and allowed the MLA to appear before it on August 7, 2026, which shall be notified in due course.

A breach of privilege notice was issued to Para in November 2024 based on a complaint by National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi.

Gurezi accused the opposition MLA of making derogatory remarks and levelling false allegations during his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor's address on November 8, 2024.

Para responded to the initial notice issued by the Speaker, denying any wrongdoing.

He described the notice as an attempt to suppress dissent.

The issue was then referred to the Committee of Privileges after the Speaker found Para's explanation insufficient. PTI SSB RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)