Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BRICS India Summit 2026 gathered 32 diverse delegations successfully.

Consensus formed on West Asia conflict despite deep global divisions.

BRICS unequivocally condemned all terrorism, rejecting double standards.

Summit fostered dialogue, reflecting PM Modi's global message.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reacted to the success of the BRICS India Summit 2026, saying the entire country and the world witnessed the success of the summit, which brought together 32 delegations.

The summit included representatives from 11 member countries, 10 partner countries, four regional organisations and seven international organisations.

Jaishankar Praises India’s ‘Convening Power’

Jaishankar said the participation demonstrated the strong “convening power” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India, with most delegations represented at the level of heads of state or government.

He said the summit was held at a time when the world was deeply divided, with two major conflicts underway and significant differences in the views and interests of countries.

‘We Built Consensus Despite Divisions’

“Despite this atmosphere of division, we built a consensus that we would discuss what was perhaps the most difficult issue at that time, the West Asia or Middle East conflict,” Jaishankar said.

He said BRICS members successfully issued a statement that all participants agreed on. The statement called for peace, security and stability, long-term understanding, the smooth flow of global trade and supply chains, energy security, and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Summit Created Space For Dialogue

Jaishankar said the achievement was not limited to building understanding in a divided world. He said the overall atmosphere and spirit of the summit allowed for open and easy discussions.

He added that leaders who might not have met under different circumstances were able to meet during the summit. According to Jaishankar, this helped BRICS make a significant contribution to global discussions on important issues.

Jaishankar On Terrorism And Pahalgam

Jaishankar also highlighted the consensus reached on terrorism, saying BRICS had taken a clear position that every act of terrorism is criminal.

He said the grouping considered the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack completely unacceptable and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

He added that BRICS stressed zero tolerance towards terrorism and rejected double standards in dealing with the threat.

‘PM Modi’s Message Echoed Across World’

Jaishankar said the summit reflected Prime Minister Modi’s message of dialogue, diplomacy and development, which, he said, resonated across the world.

He said the response to that message was evident from the participation of leaders from across the world at the BRICS summit.

“Many people had said it would not happen. But it happened. It happened in New Delhi and it happened under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” Jaishankar said.