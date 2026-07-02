Khamenei's Funeral Ceremony: Iran Invites Senior BJP Leader. Who Is He?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khamenei died February 28, 2026, amid US-Israeli airstrikes.

New Delhi: Iran has invited senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to attend events related to the final farewell of the country's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

However, it was not clear whether Naqvi would be travelling to Iran for the events.

Asked, Naqvi confirmed that he had received the invitation but refrained from commenting on whether he would travel to the country at all, either in his personal capacity or as a representative of his party.

"It is with profound sorrow and deep regret that we announce the Martyrdom (Shahadat) of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on 28 February, 2026," Mohsen Qummi, director of the international relations department of the office of the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said in the formal invitation sent to Naqvi.

In accordance with the national period of mourning and the protocols of the Islamic Republic, a state funeral ceremony will be held in Tehran, he said.

"In light of the profound historical and strategic ties that bind the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, I consider it a great honour to invite Your Excellency, as a distinguished guest of the Indian nation, to attend this solemn ceremony," Qummi added.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

According to the invitation sent to Naqvi, a farewell to Khamenei at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla Complex will be held in Tehran on Friday, while a session to commemorate the late supreme leader will be organised at the Summit Conference Hall in Tehran on July 4.

A funeral procession of the late supreme leader will also take place on July 6 in Tehran.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Ata Hasnain will be representing India.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremonies.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)