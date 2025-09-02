Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Suspected Bird Strike, Probe Underway

IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Suspected Bird Strike, Probe Underway

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An IndiGo flight returned to the Nagpur airport after it suffered a suspected bird hit after takeoff on Tuesday. The incident involved Kolkata-bound flight 6E812. A probe is underway, with airport authorities assessing the situation.

"There has been a suspected bird strike on IndiGo's 6E812 Nagpur-Kolkata flight. We are trying to analyse what has happened. More details awaited: Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director, Nagpur Airport, told news agency ANI.

According to a report by News 18, the flight had 272 passengers on board. All of them were evacuated safely after the crew decided to make a U-turn midair.

Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight Returns After Technical Glitch

On Monday, a SpiceJet Pune-Delhi flight made a mid-air turnback to the originating airport after a technical glitch was discovered, landing under full emergency conditions, news agency PTI quoted sources.

“SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, bearing registration VT-SLG was midway diverted back to Pune airport due to a technical glitch. The flight landed back under full emergency conditions after an hour of its take off for Delhi," the source told PTI.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, SpiceJet said in a statement. The airline said that the pilots decided to return to Pune airport as a precautionary measure.

According to the flight tracking website flightradar24.com, flight SG937 had departed with a delay of 40 minutes from its scheduled time of 6:00 AM from Pune. It was to land in Delhi at 8:10 AM.

“SpiceJet flight SG 937 on September 1, operating from Pune to Delhi, returned to Pune shortly after take-off. Following take-off, the flap transit light illuminated, and the operating crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures," the airline said in its statement.

“The aircraft landed safely, and passengers deplaned normally. Affected passengers are being accommodated on alternate flights or offered full refunds," it added.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
