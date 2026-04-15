Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains For Summers: Check Routes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Routes include Mumbai, Gujarat, Kolkata to northern states.

Indian Railways has announced a series of summer special trains to manage the seasonal surge in passenger traffic, particularly on high-demand routes linking major cities with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The move comes as the holiday period triggers a sharp rise in travel, making confirmed tickets difficult to secure. By introducing additional services, railways aims to ease congestion, improve availability and ensure smoother journeys for passengers travelling long distances to their hometowns during peak season.

Seasonal Rush Relief

Every year, the onset of summer holidays leads to a spike in rail travel, with trains operating at near-full capacity. This makes ticket bookings highly competitive, especially on routes connecting metropolitan centres to northern states.

Indian Railways said the introduction of special trains is part of its routine strategy to accommodate increased demand during peak travel periods. The initiative is designed to provide additional capacity and reduce the pressure on regular services, which often see waitlists stretching into the hundreds.

Key Routes Activated

The summer special services will connect cities such as Mumbai, hubs in Gujarat and Kolkata with destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar-regions that witness heavy passenger movement during holidays.

A key service among these is the Udhna-Jaynagar unreserved special train (09091/09092), operating via Gorakhpur. It departs from Udhna on April 12, 2026, and from Jaynagar on April 15, 2026, covering major stations including Vadodara, Kota, Agra Fort, Kanpur Central, Gorakhpur and Darbhanga.

More Seats, Less Pressure

For travellers, these additional trains translate into greater flexibility and improved chances of securing confirmed tickets. Unreserved coaches on select services also offer an option for last-minute travellers, reducing dependence on fully booked regular trains.

Summer remains one of the busiest travel seasons in India, with families, students and migrant workers returning home. By rolling out these special services, Indian Railways aims to minimise overcrowding and enhance passenger convenience. Travellers planning upcoming journeys are advised to check these schedules early to avoid last-minute difficulties.