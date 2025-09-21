Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Helpline As Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Order Comes Into Effect Today

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Embassy In US Issues Emergency Helpline As Trump's H-1B Visa Rule Comes Into Effect Today

Indian Embassy In US Issues Emergency Helpline As Trump's H-1B Visa Rule Comes Into Effect Today

A senior Trump administration official later clarified that the new regulation applies only to fresh H-1B visa petitions and not to current holders or renewals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 07:42 AM (IST)

A sweeping change to the United States’ H-1B visa programme triggered widespread concern among Indian professionals and their families after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a hefty annual fee of USD 1,00,000 on new H-1B applications. Following the order, the Indian Embassy in Washington on Saturday opened an emergency assistance line for nationals seeking urgent support.

"Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries," the Embassy announced on X.

US Clarifies Order After Indian Community On Edge

The announcement of the new fee has sparked heated debates as Indian applicants dominate the H-1B pool, with nearly 71 percent of all visas issued to Indian nationals. Concerns range from the potential financial burden on aspiring technology workers to the possible ripple effects on India’s software industry and overseas remittances. 

A senior US administration official later clarified that the new regulation applies only to fresh H-1B visa petitions and not to current holders or renewals. “Those who are visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, they don’t need to rush back before Sunday or pay the $100,000 fee. $100,000 is only for new and not current existing holders,” the official told ANI.

India Assures Support To Nationals

The Indian government has swiftly stepped in, directing all Missions and Posts in the United States to extend full support to affected Indian nationals, particularly those travelling back in the next 24 hours. Officials underlined that emergency assistance will continue until there is greater clarity on how the proclamation will be implemented.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Saturday that it is closely reviewing the policy shift and its wide-ranging impact. The ministry highlighted that beyond industry concerns, the visa fee hike could disrupt families and lead to humanitarian difficulties.

"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H-1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H-1B program," the MEA spokesperson said.

Reiterating India’s concerns, the spokesperson added, “The full implications are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, and the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families.”

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 07:25 AM (IST)
Donald Trump H-1B Visa United STates
