Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'How Blood And Games Go Together?': AAP Slams BJP Over India Vs Pak Match

'How Blood And Games Go Together?': AAP Slams BJP Over India Vs Pak Match

AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, condemned the match as treasonous, citing PM Modi's previous stance against engaging with Pakistan amidst terrorism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday came down heavily on the Centre over the India versus Pakistan cricket match as part of the ongoing Asia Cup series, asking how blood and games go together. 

The match between the traditional rivals, which will be played in Dubai on Sunday, comes months after Operation Sindoor, a military offensive by Indian armed forces against Pakistan-based terrorists in the fallout of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. At least 26 people, mostly tourists were killed by the terrorists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal called it treason, while senior party leader Manish Sisodia also questioned the NDA government. In a post on X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "Playing a match with Pakistan is treason against the country and every Indian is very angry about it."

Prime Minister Modi had himself declared that "talks and terrorism cannot go together." "Have the flames of Operation Sindoor cooled so quickly that cricket matches are being played with the same terrorists?" Sisodia posed on X.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "terror and trade cannot go together" questioning, "how are blood and games going together?" 

"The Government of India said that the terrorists from Pakistan carried out the (Pahalgam) incident. Then Operation SIndoor happened. Our soldiers and the public lost their lives... The Pakistan that you are fighting with, you yourself said that the Operation Sindoor is not over yet...It is PM Modi's statement that terror and trade cannot go together. Then how are blood and games going together?" Singh said, speaking to news agency ANI. 

Former Delhi minister and party Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned it as "shameful" and "a complete failure of the government to allow an India–Pakistan match.” The BJP was in the opposition; it would always demand a boycott of cricket matches with Pakistan. "But now, when they are in power, they are allowing a cricket match with Pakistan within a few months of the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

The women workers of the party held a protest in the national capital on Sunday and urged the people to boycott the game. 

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ind Vs Pak BJP AAP Operation Sindoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Assam Shaken By Strong 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Guwahati, North Bengal
Assam Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Guwahati, North Bengal
India
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
India
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
World
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget