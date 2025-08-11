Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report

India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report

The renewed push follows May’s Operation Sindoor, during which Rafales played a key role in long-range cross-border strikes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 06:56 AM (IST)

The Indian Air Force is pressing for a direct government-to-government deal with France to acquire additional Rafale fighter jets under its stalled 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme. The proposal, awaiting acceptance of necessity (AoN) from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), could be tabled within the next two months, TOI reported citing sources.

Urgency After Operation Sindoor

The renewed push follows May’s Operation Sindoor, during which Rafales played a key role in long-range cross-border strikes. Pakistan deployed Chinese-origin J-10 fighters equipped with PL-15 missiles, but India rejected Islamabad’s claims of downing six IAF jets, including three Rafales.

With its squadron strength down to 31 and expected to dip to a historic low of 29 once the last MiG-21s retire next month, the IAF is operating well below the authorised 42.5 squadrons needed to counter combined threats from China and Pakistan. The urgency has grown as China prepares to supply Pakistan with at least 40 J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighters.

IAF officials argue that expanding the Rafale fleet would be faster and more cost-efficient than a fresh global tender. India already operates 36 Rafales, stationed at Ambala and Hasimara, both with capacity for an additional squadron each. A similar platform for the Navy is also on the way, with 26 Rafale-M jets set to join carrier INS Vikrant from 2028 under a Rs 63,887 crore deal signed in April.

While eyeing two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighters like Russia’s Sukhoi-57 or the US-made F-35 until the indigenous AMCA is ready by 2035, the IAF has yet to open official talks. A recent high-level review has also called for accelerated capability enhancement, greater private sector participation, and faster procurement timelines.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 06:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Air Force Operation Sindoor IAF Rafale India France Rafale

