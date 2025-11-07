India Highlights Quad's Indo-Pacific Role, Hosts Ports Conference

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) India on Friday reiterated that it considers the Quad an important forum for discussions among the four partners on issues of shared interest in the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Quad -- which includes India, Australia, Japan and the US -- is advancing steadily.

"We see the Quad as a valuable platform for discussions among the four Quad partners on issues of importance and interest to them in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad is making steady progress. Recently, on the sidelines of, or as part of, India Maritime Week held in Mumbai, we had the Quad Ports of the Future Conference on October 29 and 30. Almost 24 countries participated in it, including the four Quad partners. Around 120 delegates took part in the conference,” said Jaiswal.

Last month, India hosted the first Quad Ports of the Future Conference in Mumbai, with thematic panel discussions centred on advancing a shared Quad vision for resilient, secure and future-ready ports, according to the MEA.

"India hosted the 1st Quad Ports of the Future Conference with participation of 120 delegates from 24 Indo-Pacific partners. Thematic panel discussions centred on advancing a shared Quad vision for resilient, secure & future-ready ports — strengthening collaboration on infrastructure, financing, regulatory frameworks, workforce development, technology, digital ecosystems, cybersecurity and sustainability," Jaiswal posted on X.

A statement released by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways mentioned that the Quad Initiative was aimed at promoting modern and resilient port infrastructure development across the Indo-Pacific.

"This initiative seeks to harness the Quad’s collective expertise to coordinate, exchange information, share best practices, and mobilise both government and private sector investments in quality port infrastructure. The partnership is a move to bolster maritime connectivity, logistics resilience, and quality infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, leveraging the Quad's combined resources and institutional expertise," it said.

India is due to host the next Quad Leaders' Summit, the dates of which have not been announced yet.

Quad brings together four countries -- India, Australia, Japan, and the US -- with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support a free and open Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

