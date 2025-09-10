India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday responded to US President Donald Trump's post regarding continuing trade negotiations with India, saying that he, too, is looking forward to speaking with him.

PM Modi also said that India and the US are "close friends and natural partners" and expressed confidence that the trade talks between the two countries will be successful.

Responding to Trump's post PM Modi wrote on X: "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."