After Trump’s Visa Pause Reports, Pakistan Replies As Applicants Seek Clarity

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said it is closely monitoring reports that the United States may pause visa processing for applicants from dozens of countries, including Pakistan. During the weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Islamabad is in contact with US authorities and is awaiting clarity as Washington reviews its visa policy framework. According to the report, the proposed pause is expected to impact immigrant visa processing, including categories related to employment and family reunification. However, non-immigrant visas such as student and tourist visas are not expected to be affected, meaning travel for short-term purposes may continue as usual.

According to Pakistani media, Pakistan has not received an official detailed notification yet, and officials indicated that they are waiting for formal communication from Washington.

The issue has triggered concern among Pakistani applicants, especially those in immigrant visa queues. The Foreign Office has indicated that it hopes visa processing will be restored and said it will continue engagement with US officials to seek clarity and updates.

Trump's Big Decision

The United States on Wednesday has paused visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, according to reports citing an internal State Department memo, in what is being seen as a major tightening of immigration scrutiny under the Trump administration. The move is linked to stricter checks aimed at preventing entry of applicants considered likely to become a “public charge”-those expected to depend on government assistance in the US. The restrictions are expected to come into effect from January 21 and will remain in place for an unspecified period. Countries named in reports include Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Brazil and Pakistan, among others.