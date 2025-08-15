Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Sports Striking Saffron Turban With Pleats For The Celebration

Independence Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday with a visit to the Red Fort for his traditional address to the nation. Earlier in the morning, he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Continuing his custom of donning vibrant turbans on national occasions, Prime Minister donned a striking saffron turban with meticulously arranged pleats, complementing it with a white kurta and a vibrant saffron jacket, for this year’s celebrations.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day turban has become more than just an accessory, it’s a symbol of India’s cultural diversity, unity, and patriotic spirit. Each year, his choice of vibrant colours, traditional prints, and regional craftsmanship makes headlines, adding a distinctive visual identity to the celebrations at the Red Fort.

In year 2024, PM Modi chose a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya print turban in orange, yellow, and green, paired with a white kurta, pants, and a blue jacket. The leheriya, a traditional tie-dye pattern, draws inspiration from desert wind wave designs, reflecting Rajasthan’s rich heritage.

(Image Source: x/ ANI)

A celebration of Rajasthan’s textile tradition, the 2023 turban featured bandhani prints in bright shades of yellow, orange, violet, green, and red. The colourful combination paid tribute to India’s age-old craftsmanship.

(Image Source: x/ ANI)

As a nod to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, PM Modi donned a tricolour turban with striking white and green stripes in year 2022. The look symbolised national pride and unity during the 76th Independence Day celebrations.

(Image Source: x/ ANI)

In 2021, The Prime Minister opted for a saffron turban with a flowing pink trail, complemented by a white kurta, a blue jacket, and a white scarf, an elegant blend of vibrancy and simplicity.

(Image Source: x/ ANI)

2020 was the year overshadowed by the pandemic, he wore a saffron and cream turban that matched his orange and white scarf, delivering his address to the nation with a tone of hope and resilience.

(Image Source: x/ ANI)

The look of year 2019 featured a multicoloured turban with neatly pleated sides, paired with a stole adorned with a vibrant artisanal border, symbolising unity and progress.

(Image Source: x/ mygovindia)

PM Modi’s choice in year 2018, was a saffron turban with red patterns, teamed with an all-white attire and a white stole featuring a detailed dark border, exuding traditional charm.