HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Announces Mission 'Sudarshan Chakra’ To Develop 'Security Shield' By 2035: Check Details

On Independence Day, PM Modi announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a plan to build a comprehensive "Rashtriya Suraksha Kavach" by 2035.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

From the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra — a high-tech national defence shield inspired by Lord Krishna’s legendary weapon, aimed at protecting strategic sites, civilian areas, and places of faith from emerging threats, with full deployment targeted by 2035.

"In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra...The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission," he declared.

Under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, the government plans to integrate advanced weapons, surveillance and rapid-response systems to protect the nation comprehensively by 2035.

'We've Chosen Path Of Sudarshan Chakra': PM Modi

The Prime Minister cited the success of Operation Sindoor, in which Indian air defence systems intercepted and neutralised attacks from Pakistan, as proof of the country’s readiness to face modern warfare. "Will use latest technological tools to secure strategic, civilian and religious places across country. India to launch Mission Sudarshan Chakra to create powerful weapon system to thwart any attempt by enemies to attack us," he added.

 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Modi Independence Day 2025
