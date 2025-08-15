From the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra — a high-tech national defence shield inspired by Lord Krishna’s legendary weapon, aimed at protecting strategic sites, civilian areas, and places of faith from emerging threats, with full deployment targeted by 2035.

"In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra...The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission," he declared.

Under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, the government plans to integrate advanced weapons, surveillance and rapid-response systems to protect the nation comprehensively by 2035.

'We've Chosen Path Of Sudarshan Chakra': PM Modi

The Prime Minister cited the success of Operation Sindoor, in which Indian air defence systems intercepted and neutralised attacks from Pakistan, as proof of the country’s readiness to face modern warfare. "Will use latest technological tools to secure strategic, civilian and religious places across country. India to launch Mission Sudarshan Chakra to create powerful weapon system to thwart any attempt by enemies to attack us," he added.

VIDEO | Independence Day 2025: “We have chosen the path of Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra. For the security of the country and its citizens, we will continue to upgrade our capabilities. Speaking from the Red Fort, I assure you that in the next 10 years, whether it is a place of… pic.twitter.com/MXjpYtwqA5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

ALSO READ: PM Modi Promises 'Double Diwali' With Next-Gen GST Reforms: All You Need To Know