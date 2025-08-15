PM Modi Promises 'Double Diwali' With Next-Gen GST Reforms: All You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPM Modi Promises 'Double Diwali' With Next-Gen GST Reforms: All You Need To Know

"Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST," PM Modi said during his Independence Day address.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
GST Reforms: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Independence Day address to make a sweeping announcement on upcoming tax changes, describing them as a “double Diwali” for the people of India. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister said the government is ready to roll out what he called next-generation Goods and Services Tax reforms.

“This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you... Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST... We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country,” PM Modi told the nation.

Focus On GST Evolution Over Eight Years

PM Modi reminded citizens that the GST overhaul, introduced during his tenure, had already reshaped India’s indirect tax system. According to him, the upcoming measures would build upon these changes and push the system into a new era of efficiency and fairness. The goal, he said, was to ensure that tax compliance becomes easier for businesses while consumers benefit from lower rates and streamlined processes.

GST, introduced in July 2017, replaced multiple indirect taxes levied by the central and state governments. Over the years, the government has adjusted rates, simplified return filing and addressed industry-specific issues. The proposed “next-generation” phase is expected to further consolidate these reforms.

79th Independence Day Observed Across Nation

The announcement was made as India celebrated its 79th Independence Day, marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances and nationwide tributes to freedom fighters. In keeping with tradition, PM Modi unfurled the national flag before delivering his speech to the nation. The annual address has become a platform for major policy signals and vision statements, often outlining the government’s priorities for the year ahead.

While details of the upcoming GST reforms remain under wraps, the Prime Minister’s framing of the initiative as a festival gift hints at changes designed to have a direct impact on household and business budgets. The rollout timeline and specifics are expected to emerge in the coming months, potentially aligning with the festive season to maximise public impact.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Independence Day 15 August GST NARENDRA MODI Independence Day 2025
