Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the newly refurbished Terminal 2 (T2) at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. The extensive revamp aims to deliver a smoother, faster and more efficient travel experience for passengers. The terminal, which was closed in April for a complete facelift, has now been modernised to handle rising passenger traffic at India’s busiest airport. From self-baggage drop facilities and DigiYatra facial recognition to real-time wait time trackers and modern skylight designs, the upgraded T2 blends cutting-edge technology with improved comfort and accessibility.

The new terminal will accommodate around 120 daily domestic flights operated by Air India and IndiGo, easing congestion across other terminals, particularly during the festive season, and ensuring a more streamlined passenger experience.

Self-baggage Drop System: The upgraded terminal features a self-baggage drop facility that allows passengers to check in their luggage without queueing at counters. As per Delhi Airport’s official website, travellers can print and attach bag tags, scan them on the conveyor belt and complete the process via the airline’s app.

Six Autonomous Boarding Bridges: Six new passenger boarding bridges equipped with autonomous docking technology have been introduced for the first time. According to Business Standard, the bridges use sensors and laser guidance to automatically align with aircraft doors once parked, improving efficiency and safety.

DigiYatra Facial Recognition: The DigiYatra system, a facial recognition-based paperless boarding technology, is available at all entry and security zones. Passengers can simply scan their faces at checkpoints for faster, contactless movement through the airport.

Modern Design & Skylights: The terminal now features contemporary skylight ceilings that enhance brightness and create a spacious, airy ambience, improving passenger comfort and visual appeal.

Real-Time Wait Time Tracker: A wait time tracker offers live updates on queues at key checkpoints, helping passengers plan movements efficiently and avoid unnecessary delays.

Enhanced Information Systems: A new high-resolution flight information display system (FIDS) ensures better visibility and real-time flight updates across the terminal.

IGI Airport, India’s largest, currently operates three terminals and four runways. At the inauguration, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar stated that the airport now boasts an annual passenger handling capacity of over 100 million.