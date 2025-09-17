Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'If Some Are Jailed, It Will Send Right Message': Supreme Court On Stubble Burning And Air Pollution

'If Some Are Jailed, It Will Send Right Message': Supreme Court On Stubble Burning And Air Pollution

The Supreme Court said jailing a few offenders could deter stubble burning, a key cause of Delhi’s winter smog, urging authorities to act while noting farmers’ role.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 01:17 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested that putting a few offenders behind bars could act as a strong deterrent against stubble burning, a key contributor to Delhi-NCR’s toxic winter air.

During a hearing on petitions concerning the annual spike in pollution, a bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai examined why repeated orders to curb crop-residue fires have failed to bring lasting change.

Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh informed the court that despite subsidies and equipment provided to farmers, the practice continues. “Farmers keep coming up with excuses. Last time, they said they were told to burn at hours when satellites don’t pass over their fields. Since 2018, the court has issued detailed directives, yet the response remains helplessness,” she said.

The Chief Justice questioned the reluctance to introduce strict penalties. “If some people are behind bars, it will send the correct message,” he remarked, urging officials to consider penal provisions. “If you truly intend to protect the environment, why shy away?”

Acknowledging the farmers’ role in feeding the nation, he added, “They are special, and we respect them. But that cannot mean we ignore the environment.”

Stubble Burning’s Link to Smog

Crop-residue burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the major drivers of Delhi’s hazardous air every October and November. Farmers torch leftover straw after harvest to clear fields quickly. Alternatives such as manual labour or specialised machinery exist, but many cultivators say these are expensive, keeping the practice alive despite efforts to curb it.

Arrests Not the Answer for All, Says Punjab

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Punjab, told the court that stubble-burning incidents have declined over the past three years. “We have achieved a lot and expect even better results this year,” he said. Mehra noted that authorities had arrested offenders in earlier cases but cautioned against indiscriminate action: “Most violators are small farmers. If you put them in jail, what happens to their families?”

The Chief Justice clarified that the court was not advocating mass arrests. “Not as a routine,” he said, “but to send a message.” The bench warned that if authorities failed to act decisively, it might issue a binding order.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smog Stubble Burning Haryana Farmers Arrests Delhi Pollution Air Quality Crop Residue Burning B R Gavai Farm Fires PUnjab Farmers SUpreme COurt B.R. Gavai Environmental Penalty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget