'If Destroyed Runways Look Like Victory...': India's Reply To Sharif's 'Bizarre' Speech At UN

United Nations, Sep 27 (PTI) Pakistan’s military “pleaded” for a cessation of fighting during Operation Sindoor in May, India has said in a hard-hitting response from the United Nations General Assembly, asserting that there is “no room for any third party” to intervene in issues between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“This assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the prime minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy,” First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot said, delivering India’s Right of Reply in the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif advanced a “bizarre” account of the recent conflict when India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, she said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility.

India said, “Till May 9, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on May 10, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting. The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces. The pictures of that damage are, of course, publicly accessible.” India slammed Pakistan after Sharif said his country “won the war” during the recent conflict with India, referred to the “ceasefire” facilitated by US President Donald Trump and raised the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday morning.

Sharif had also said that the Pakistani forces had repulsed India’s attacks and claimed that seven Indian jets were turned to “scrap and dust”.

In a sharp retort, India said that “if destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the prime minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it”.

Gahlot said in the UNGA hall that “we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor”.

“When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime,” she said.

Following Operation Sindoor, a viral photograph showed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf leading prayers for those killed in strikes on the LeT’s headquarters in Muridke, with the funeral being attended by members of the Pakistan Army.

India further said that there is no room for any third party intervention in matters between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“India and Pakistan have long agreed that any outstanding issue between them will be addressed bilaterally. There is no room for any third party in that regard,” Gahlot said.

Sharif had claimed that while Pakistan was in a “position of strength”, it agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by Trump’s “bold and visionary leadership” and thanked the American leader and his team for “their active role in bringing about the ceasefire”.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries.

Gahlot highlighted at the UN General Assembly that it was Pakistan that had in the UN Security Council on April 25 “shielded” ‘The Resistance Front’, from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts,” she said. Following the Pahalgam attack, the 15-nation UN Security Council had on April 25 issued a press statement in which the members had underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

However, the press statement did not mention TRF as the group responsible for the attack after Pakistan managed to get the name removed.

“We have exercised the right to defend our people against such actions and have brought the organisers and perpetrators to justice,” she said.

She accused Pakistan of “deploying and exporting terrorism” and said it has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end.

“Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism. Its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades,” she said.

She underscored that where terrorism is concerned, India is making it clear that there will be no distinction between the terrorists and their sponsors.

“Both will be held accountable. Nor will we allow terrorism to be practised under the cover of nuclear blackmail. India will never bow to such threats. India’s message to the world is clear; there must be zero-tolerance for terrorism,” Gahlot said.

Responding to Sharif’s remarks that his country stands ready for a “composite, comprehensive and result-oriented” dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, Gahlot said if he is indeed sincere, the pathway is clear.

She said Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over terrorists wanted in India.

India said it is also ironic that a country which "wallows in hate, bigotry and intolerance” should preach to the UN General Assembly on matters of faith.

"The political and public discourse of Pakistan reflects its true nature. Clearly, a look by them at the mirror is long overdue,” Gahlot said.

