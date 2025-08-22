IAF Set To Place Large Orders For Rampage Air-to-Ground Missiles After Op Sindoor Success

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Having successfully used them to strike Pakistani air bases and terrorist's headquarters in Pakistan, the Indian Air Force is in the process of placing orders for a big number of Rampage air to ground missiles from Israel.

The Rampage, which is known as the High Speed low Drag-Mark 2 missile in the Indian Air Force, is already integrated with the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar and MiG-29 fighter aircraft fleet. The missiles are being acquired in large numbers by the Indian Air Force under the fast track procedures and orders are likely to be placed very soon, defence sources told ANI.

The missiles were used with very high precision to take out the terrorist headquarters in Pakistan's Muridke and Bahawalpur in Punjab province of Pakistan, they said. The Rampage is a very high-speed air-to-ground missile, which India first acquired in 2020-21, Galwan clashes with China by the Indian Air Force.

After the splendid performance by it during the Op Sindoor, where it was fired in a big way from the Su-30 MKI against Pakistani positions in their hinterland. The orders are being placed for all the fleets with which it has been integrated, while the force is exploring the ways of putting it on other fleets as well, the sources said.

The successful integration of the Rampage missiles with the Su-30 MKI has significantly enhanced the Russian aircraft fleet's firepower. This integration allows for the firing of multiple long-range air-to-ground missiles, including the BrahMos supersonic missiles with a strike range of over 400 kilometres. Furthermore, the IAF is considering the possibility of producing the Rampage missiles under the Make in India program, potentially leading to their large-scale induction. In addition to the Rampage missiles, the IAF last year tested the ROCKS (Crystal Maze-2) missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory.

